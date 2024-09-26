For some of us, spending time in cemeteries is a routine thing. And while you might enjoy the walking paths and the easy escape from daily conversations, there’s something else lurking among the headstones. I’m not talking about ghosts, although there might be ghosts. I’m referring to gravestone-inspired baby names.

Graveyards can provide endless inspiration for potential names for your future baby, invoking forgotten vintage names and unique spellings. In fact, earlier this year, one family went viral for strolling around their local cemetery in search of the perfect name for their newest addition. To see just how rich the naming inspo at graveyards is, a few Scary Mommy editors and I went to burial plots near us, including a few in the historic cities of Salem, Massachusetts; Charleston, South Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia. We found some serious gems, and wouldn’t using one be a nice nod to those who carried the names before?

So, if you’re looking for a name that honors the dead and celebrates the living, check out these 29 unexpected and charming baby names taken from actual headstones.

Asa

Scary Mommy

A name with Hebrew roots, Asa means “healer” or “doctor.” Captain Asa Hooper was a notable sea captain and privateer in the 18th century around Marblehead, Massachusetts, so this is a great name if you want a kind, sea-loving child.

Iver

Scandinavian in origin, the name Iver is sometimes spelled Ivarr or Ivarrs. It comes from the Norse word for yew tree. Because bows of warriors were often made from the sacred yew, the name Iver means “warrior” or “bow warrior.” Totally up to you if you want to pronounce it like the singer Bon Iver (ee-vare).

Coleta

An alternative to Colette or Nicolette, this French-inspired name means “victorious people” or “victory of the people.” A perfect name for a future Justice of the Peace, world leader, or class president.

Wilmot

Scary Mommy

A version of the more common name William or Wilhelmina, Wilmot means “protection”. Sadly, this name did not protect Wilmot Redd, who was one of the many innocent victims of the Salem Witch Trials (and the only woman accused of witchcraft in neighboring Marblehead, Massachusetts, to be hanged during the trials).

Lonelle

Looking for a fresh alternative to Leo? This gender-neutral name comes from the word lion or leon and means “little lion.”

Celestine

A divine name, Celestine is a unique version of the beautiful name Celeste. It means “of the stars” or “heavenly,” being derived from the Latin word for heaven, caelestis or caleum.

Artemus

Amber Guetebier

Artemus is considered a gender-neutral spelling of its namesake, Artemis, the Greek goddess of the wild hunt. No matter how you spell it, the name connotes fierceness and warrior energy.

Vircie

More frequently spelled as Vercie, this name comes from the French word verce, which means “truth” or “truthfulness.”

Agnes

Agnes has its roots in the Greek language and means “pure, chaste, or holy.” You can call them Aggie or the less-common name Nes, for short.

Chillian

Amber Guetebier

The name Chillian is a less common spelling of the name Cillian, an Irish name that translates roughly to “little church.” Though the “h” may be silent, the kid is sure to be chill. Variations include Cilian, Kilian, and Gillian.

Milda

Milda is the Lithuanian Goddess of Love, and the name is derived from the Lithuanian word for gracious. A child gifted with this name will surely be a blessing, invoking love, passion, and true grace.

Albin

This once-popular early 19th century name doesn’t surface as much anymore. It has Latin origins as Albinus and the variations Albin, Albe, and Albie are used more commonly in Sweden and France. The name means “white, bright, or fair.”

Conrad

Scary Mommy

Conrad Aiken was a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, writer, and editor. It is said Aiken wanted his grave in Savannah’s Bonaventure Cemetery to have a bench so that poetry lovers could sit and drink with him in the afterlife. (Fun fact: His grave gained notoriety after being mentioned in John Berendt's book Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.) The name Conrad is of both Old English and Old German origins and translates to “bold counsel.” Aiken would also make a perfect name for a little writer-to-be, FWIW.

Eusebe

A name of Greek and Latin origin, the name Eusebe is a rarer form of the more common name Eusebia, Eusebius, or Eusebio. The name means “devout” and is based on both a Biblical and early Greek philosophical concept of exemplifying godliness and piety.

Burnet or Rhett

Want to imbue your kid with strength of character and integrity? Buried in Magnolia Cemetery, Burnet Rhett Maybank was the mayor of Charleston, a U.S. Senator, and the 99th governor of South Carolina. During his tenure as governor in the late 1930s, he publicly fought against the Ku Klux Klan and worked to improve underserved Black schools. The name Burnet or Burnett means brown-haired. Rhett, which means “counselor” or “advisor,” is a charming name, too.

Abigail

Scary Mommy

If you love the idea of a traditional name, consider Abigail. This sweet option means “my father’s joy.” But be forewarned: it’s definitely a popular pick, so your kid will be one of many.

Elvira

Not only does it invoke our favorite Mistress of the Dark, Elvira is a name with deeper meaning as well. Some translations declare it to mean “happiness,” and others say the name invokes the words “truth or spear,” as in the spear of justice.

Emil

A masculine variant of Emily, both names are derived from the Roman Aemilia or Amelia. Depending on who you ask, the name can either connote striving and excelling, eagerness, or it translates simply to “rival.”

Delina

Amber Guetebier

Delina, a Sicilian derivative of Adelina and Adeline, means “grace” and “noble one.” In Tigrinya, a dialect of Ethiopia, the word “delina” means to desire or want.

Mercer

Mercer derives from the French word merce for merchant, so the name is sometimes translated as “shopkeeper” or “vendor.” The Italian translation is similar, with merce meaning goods or wares for sale. John Mercer was a renowned musician who co-founded Capitol Records and was laid to rest in death at Savannah’s Bonaventure Cemetery.

Evarist

Want to try to lay the groundwork for an agreeable child? Name them Evarist. Based on the Latin evaristus, this name translates to “agreeable or well-pleasing.” Other variations of this name include the Spanish Evaristo and the French Evariste. It can be pronounced “Ava-rist” or “Ev-a-rist.”

Francis

Scary Mommy

A popular, gender-neutral name, Francis means “Frenchman” or “free man.” Francis Girdler, whose grave is pictured here, has an interesting tie-in to Salem history. Before his death, he was married to Deborah Girdler, who went on to marry Ambrose Gale — a man who famously testified against Wilmot Redd, the only Marblehead woman to be hanged for witchcraft in 1692.

Goldie

It will come as no surprise that this charming name means “made of gold.” Sometimes. Used as a shortened form of Golda, you could do worse than liken your child to a precious metal or a beloved actress (Goldie Hawn).

Gracie

Scary Mommy

Little Gracie Watson is the most famous resident of Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia. The young girl died of pneumonia in 1889, and her ghost is said to haunt the cemetery to this day. The name Grace or Gracie means a blessing, derived from the word gratia in Latin, where we also get the word gratitude.

Gotha

Want a baby goth in the house? The name Gotha is derived from Goth, and is more commonly seen as a surname. The meaning is “tribe” or “clan.” Gotha is also a city in Germany whose name in High German translates to “good waters.”

Miriam

Scary Mommy

One of the oldest forms of the name Mary, this name’s alternate spellings include Mirriam. The name is believed to be of Hebrew origin and has several possible meanings. The most inspiring one is “of the sea” or “star of the sea,” which invokes a mermaidian feel. Other meanings include “beloved” and “bitterness.”

Lavina Clarice

A once common name in Ancient Rome, the name Lavina literally means “woman of Rome.” This name gives off major girl-boss vibes and connotes strength. I also adore the name Clarice, which means “clarity” or “brightness.”

Zadok

Zadok is an underused and intriguing Hebrew name that means “just” and “righteous.” (Zadok, who died in 1836 and sleeps eternally in the Circular Congregational Church Burying Ground of Charleston, bears the last name Jesup... which would also be a cool name.)

Prudence

Scary Mommy

This classic, gender-neutral name of Latin origin means “wise,” “skilled,” or “intelligent.” Although it has tapered off dramatically in popularity since the Middle Ages, it’s seeing a resurgence thanks to TV mentions (Prudence Featherington, anyone?). Plus, the nickname “Pru” is so cute.