Mariska Hargitay shared how she balances her family and career in an interview with her friend, Selena Gomez. Gomez interviewed the Law and Order: SVU actress for Interview magazine, celebrating the show’s record-breaking 25 seasons.

“I wanted to ask a personal question, as someone who desires to be a mother,” Gomez said. “How does balancing things—because I remember I went to go pick up your kids from school one day, and I loved that. That felt so normal and real. How do you balance that? Because, one day, I hope to do that.”

“And you will,” Hargitay reassured.

The SVU actress has three kids — 17-year-old August, and 12-year-old twins, Amaya and Andrew.

“For all working moms, it’s hard,” she continued. “There’s been so many times where I’m torn or frustrated because in our jobs, you can’t say, ‘Guys, I’m not coming in today.’ But I’ve integrated them here. My kids come to work with me.”

“Are there things I miss? Yeah. The flip side is that my kids are really proud of me. I talk to them a lot about, what kind of life do you want, and who do you want to be, and how do you want to spend your time? And what do you want to give back and who do you want to affect and what do you want to create?”

Hargitay went on to explain that while she sometimes has had to depend on a nanny, she has found a balance that works for her family.

She continued, “There were days where the nanny did a little extra, and that was hard. But I brought August to work with me every day for the first year. And you can, too. It’s doable. I am happier and living a fuller life, and they feel that and see that. And when I’m with them, I’m with them.”

Gomez recently shared with Vanity Fair that she is unable to carry her own children.

“I haven’t ever said this,” she said, “but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

The Only Murders In the Building star still hopes to become a mother through alternative methods, such as adoption or surrogacy.

It’s so important to have mom role models to look up to in your own parenting, or future parenting. Luckily for Gomez, Mariska Hargitay is definitely one of the coolest options out there!