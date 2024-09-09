Selena Gomez Reveals She Can’t Carry Her Own Children

Singer and actress Selena Gomez opened up, once again, about her health journey in a recent Vanity Fair profile, sharing that she may face a difficult reality if she plans to expand her family.

“I haven’t ever said this,” she said in the new cover story for Vanity Fair’s October issue, “but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

The 32-year-old went on to note that despite her health issues, she still plans to have children and is grateful for the medical alternatives available to her.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” the Only Murders in the Building star — who was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 — said of welcoming a child into her life.

Selena added, “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

She went on to talk about the potential alternative pathways to becoming a mother, including surrogacy and adoption.

“I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone,” she continued. “[But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people.”

Gomez noted that she’s particularly open to adopting a child, as her mother, Mandy Teefey, is adopted.

“I probably wouldn’t be here. I don’t know what her life would’ve been like,” she shared. “She and I are very thankful for how life played out.”

Gomez has spoken about wanting to adopt before.

In an interview with Time earlier this year, she noted that she had already made a decision years ago to adopt a baby at age 35, even if she was still single. That plan has changed since she met producer Benny Blanco, her current partner, who has also spoken publicly about his desire to start a family with Gomez in the future.

“That’s my next goal, to check the box. … I love being around kids,” he told Howard Stern earlier this year.

As for tying the knot with Blanco, Gomez did not address any of the engagement rumors swirling around in her newest interview, but said she feels zero pressure to take that next step.

“We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules,” she said. “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

She added even if she does get married, “I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”

She kept comments on her relationship limited but offered a little insight: “I’ve never been loved this way,” she said of Blanco. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Bloomberg recently estimated that Gomez is a billionaire due to the success of her brand Rare Beauty. So however or whenever she decides to expand her family, that is one lucky kid!