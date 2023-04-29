Watching toddlers trudge around is probably one of the cutest things you’ll see; their little feet helping them to explore the world around them. While it’s their fat feet that make them so cute to watch, it’s not always so easy to squeeze those chubby tootsies into shoes. Good thing they make shoes for toddlers with thick feet specifically designed to comfortably accommodate them in terms of both length and width.

What To Consider When Shopping For Shoes For Toddlers With Thick Feet

Flexibility

Toddlers learning to walk don’t need shoes if they’re toddling on a safe surface free from anything that could poke or cut their feet; in fact, the sensory input from the ground is beneficial to them as they develop those new mobility skills. But because the toddler years are full of curiosity, you and your toddler are probably busy running around the park most days, making shoes a must. For new walkers, the American Podiatric Medical Association (AMPA) recommends shoes with soft, flexible soles in lightweight designs. Whenever possible, you’ll also want to look for closed-toe options to protect little feet on the move. A wide toe box will allow more room to prevent squished toes, too.

Adjustability

To find the right shoes for a toddler with thick feet, you’ll want to look for options that are wide and adjustable (think Velcro, aka hook-and-loop closures) so you can adjust them to fit their feet comfortably, while also giving them the opportunity to learn to put on their own shoes. When in doubt, it’s always a good idea to check reviews to see if the shoe in question is parent-approved for thick, chubby feet. (Know that we’ve scoured the reviews for you and all the picks below have won praise for being easy to put on thick toddler feet.)

Can You Buy Toddler Shoes A Size Bigger?

Anyone with young kids knows that they grow out of shoes in a blink. But while it might seem smart to simply size up a size or two so that they can “grow into them” and wear a pair longer, that’s actually not a good idea for overall foot health. If your toddler’s foot is slipping out of the back or if the shoe simply isn’t the right fit, they’ll likely trip more and be more prone to having their toe grip at the shoe, which can lead to foot deformities later on. Make sure to measure your kiddo’s foot to find just the right fit.

Keep scrolling to find the best shoes for toddlers with thick feet — so your little cruiser can explore more comfortably.

In a hurry? Here are the top shoes for toddlers with thick feet:

01 These APMA-Approved Toddler Sneakers Amazon See Kai Run Tanner Sneaker $42 See on Amazon The APMA recommends that toddlers wear shoes with a flexible fit so that their feet develop naturally. And these APMA-approved sneakers for toddlers by the popular brand See Kai Run are designed with flex insoles and wide toe boxes so feet can move as intended. They cute kicks also feature canvas uppers with removable, contoured, leather-lined footbeds that are breathable and comfortable for growing feet. The rubber soles and toe caps are great for grip and durability — and they wouldn’t be complete without the adjustable hook-and-loop strap. Helpful Review: “My son loves these shoes, they are an excellent quality built shoe. They are good if your kiddo has wide feet. We have bought my son multiple pairs of the See Kai Run shoes and he has yet to destroy any of the pairs before he has outgrown them.” Available Toddler Sizes: 4 — 10.5 | Available Colors: 10

02 These Cult-Favorite Toddler Slip-Ons Amazon Crocs Child Classic Clog $28 See on Amazon With almost 20,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, you can trust these toddler Crocs are not going to disappoint. They’re just like the adult classic version (just smaller) made with a lightweight and durable Croslite foam material that’s super cushiony. They slip on easily and can be worn with the strap either over the top or at the back of the heel. And as one reviewer raved, “Absolute favorite shoes for toddlers with wide thick feet!” Plus, they make great summer water shoes since they dry in a breeze (literally). Just note that these are offered in the retired Croc colors. If you’re in the market for the latest colorways, you’ll have pay a bit more for them. Helpful Review: “Son has chubby feet so he doesn’t like wearing sneakers. Crocs is life. Super comfy, easy for a toddler to put on himself. Plus, super easy to clean. With or without socks, all cool!” Available Toddler Sizes: 4 — 10 | Available Colors: 26

03 These Adorable Toddler Sneakers That Squeak Amazon ikiki Squeaky Shoes for Toddlers $38 See on Amazon Sneakers with a generous foot opening are a good bet for toddlers, providing an easier on/off experience. (At this age, the less frustration the better.) The roomy shoes close with a wide, adjustable hook-and-loop strap so they’ll fit even the chubbiest of feet. Toddlers will love the animal faces on the toe caps and the squeaky sound they make with each step, and parents will love that it’s a feature that can be turned off easily. Helpful Review: “I bought these shoes specifically because my son needs shoes he can wear his SMO braces with. These are excellent shoes for this purpose! He also has fat feet and I love how they are wide and the tongue and strap are flexible and open wider to fit both the braces and his feet. These shoes are on the wider side so keep that in mind when purchasing. He also loves the squeakers!!” Available Toddler Sizes: 2 — 9 | Available Colors: 26

04 These Durable Toddler Sneakers From Keen Amazon KEEN Child Chandler CNX Sneaker $30 See on Amazon KEEN is known for making durable outdoor gear, like these breathable, lightweight toddler sneakers that can handle anything from a hike in the woods to water sports or just a day at the park. The multi-directional lug pattern on the soles offer exceptional grip and the lace capture system and hook-and-loop straps provide flexibility while keeping them snugly in place. Shoppers report that they have a roomy toe box and can accommodate wide (and even extra wide) feet. One parent raved, “My son has thick "tall" feet (we call them sausage feet! LOL!) and these fit him wonderfully!” Helpful Review: “Love everything about this shoe. The material, the way it looks, fits, durability, washes in the machine, long lasting. My toddler boy is very rough on shoes. This last two pairs went through multiple camping trips, day to day use, hiking, etc.. He outgrew them, so I ordered the exact same shoe and color in the next size up. Passed on his older shoes (which were still in great shape) down to my niece. You are going to want this shoes for your toddler!” Available Toddler Sizes: 4 — 7 | Available Colors: 23

05 These Lightweight Canvas Sneakers That Come In The Cutest Prints Amazon Happy Nocnoc Canvas Velcro Sneakers $26 See on Amazon If you’re not immediately sold on the designs and price of these Happy Nocnoc toddler canvas sneakers, you might be after you learn that they’re made by a new brand that was started by millennial mothers that believe in supporting children’s confidence and freedom of expression. Awww. But the quality is amazing too. They’re made with a thick and durable rubber sole, 100% cotton lining, canvas upper, and two Velcro closures that make them perfect for boosting your toddler’s confidence as they learn to put on their own shoes — even for those littles with thick feet. As one shopper noted, “They shoe opens wide to easily put little feet into.” Plus, the flexible insoles are ultra-lightweight for life on the move. Helpful Review: “This is a great shoe for a wide foot! It’s so hard to find shoes for my 2 year old, but these are great. They seem super comfy and he has been at a full speed run since he got them bc he loves them.” Available Toddler Sizes: 6 — 10 | Available Colors: 14

06 These Cozy Fur-Lined Toddler Sneakers Amazon GUBARUN Toddler Sneakers $25 See on Amazon These toddler sneakers come in the most adorable prints, but solids and knit mesh options are available too if that’s more your or your toddler’s style. They’re lightweight, have a hook-and-loop closure for adjustability and ease in taking on and off, and a slip-resistant sole. The soft, warm fur lining makes them a good alternative to toddler slippers. One shopper with a toddler with “wide box-y feet” described these shoes as “very flexible and lightweight” and “great for self-dressing.” Helpful Review: “My son has pudgy wide feet. These fit him great! Easy to wash and great durability for rough play.” Available Toddler Sizes: 1.5 — 10 | Available Colors: 22

07 These Molded Foam Toddler Water Shoes With A Nice Wide Opening Amazon plae Mimo Sneaker $39 See on Amazon These toddler water shoes by plae are made with injected-molded EVA foam that’s great for running and shock absorption. The open honeycomb design dries quickly when used for water play and sports. The wide toe box, flexible design, and dual hook-and-loop straps make them perfect for toddlers with wide feet. Helpful Review: “I have a very hard time finding shoes wide and tall enough for my 3yr old...especially water shoes when they are wet. These shoes fit awesome! The sides and tongue open really wide. My son loved them immediately and wanted to wear them all the time. [...]” Available Toddler Sizes: 8 — 10 | Available Colors: 3