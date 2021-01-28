The Best Slackline Kits You Can Easily Set Up For The Kids In Your Backyard

While it may seem like an intimidating activity, learning how to slackline isn’t as hard as it looks. In fact, it’s a great way to get the kids up (and away from their tablets and phones) and outside. Finding a quality slackline, however, can be a challenging task — especially if you’re unsure of what to look for. To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of the best slacklines for kids. Read on to learn more about slacklining and how to choose the best one for your family’s next outdoor adventure.

What Is Slacklining?

Slacklining is an activity that requires balancing on a wide piece of webbing that’s set up between two fixed points. Slacklining can be enjoyed as an independent sport or as a group activity. It’s great for the core, encourages agility, and forces both your mind and body to work together as you walk the line.

Although slacklining is an extreme sport for some, children and beginner slackliners can practice on their own slackline at home.

Slack Rope Walking vs. Tightrope Walking

If you’re wondering what the difference is between walking the tightrope and walking along a slack rope, just look at the name! A “slackline” is, well, slack—whereas a tightrope is tight and under a lot of tension. Slacklines are also made of webbing instead of rope or steel cables.

According to SlacklineInternational.org, tightrope walking is considered performance art (usually performed at the circus) while slacklining is an activity or sport that can be set up basically anywhere (i.e. your front or back yard, the beach, a park, etc.) within minutes.

The Best Slackline

As you’re browsing the web for a brand-new slackline, there are a few things you’ll need to look out for, including the safety of the slackline (has it undergone any tests? Is it safe for children or beginners to use? Does it include any safety equipment such as a helmet or knee guards?), its rigidity, width (a wider slackline is recommended for beginners), and its weight capacity.

You should also ensure that the slackline you purchase comes with everything you need to get started, including a mainline, training line, ratchets, arm trainers, tree protectors, and some type of instruction manual.

This isn’t just a slackline, it’s a full-on obstacle course. The Jugader Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course includes one “Ninja Slackline” with ratchet, one traditional slackline with ratchet, one rope ladder, two gym rings, three monkey bars, two rope knots, four tree protectors, 10 triangle clips, 10 buckles, and one storage bag to keep it all stowed away when it’s not in use.

One Reviewer Says: “Our whole neighborhood (ages 17 months to 10) is enjoying this ninja line! We were able to set it up so that it's perfect for my 4 and 6-year-old as is, and we used pieces of climbing rope to make some obstacles lower for the younger kids. Multiple kids can play on this at once. It's amazing how well built this is for the price.”

Wanna get more bang for your buck? This flybold Slackline Kit comes with everything your kids need to get started for a fraction of the price, including one main slackline, one training line, ratchets for both the main slackline and the training line, arm trainer, ratchet protectors, two tree protectors, one storage bag, and an instruction booklet that’s filled with step-by-step directions.

One Reviewer Says: “This is my first slack line. It was easy to set up and take down. I like that it comes with EVERY piece of equipment to set it up without damaging trees and to learn on. Great deal for the price too!”

This slackline training kit by Get Out! includes one 50-foot slackline, one 50-foot training line, two tree protectors, three guards, and one drawstring adventure bag. Perfect for all ages (including adults), this slackline training kit has a weight capacity of 330 pounds and can be set up at the beach, park, or your backyard (among other places with two sturdy trees or anchors).

One Reviewer Says: “We bought this for my kids (6 and 8) to have something different to do in the back yard. They love climbing and being outside. This was a great change for them. They jumped right on and have fun seeing how fast they can cross. Half the neighborhood has been over to play on it! Easy to set up and a fun little extra for our backyard play area.”

The ZenMonkey Slackline Kit includes one main slackline (with ratchet), one overhead training line (with ratchet), arm trainer, tree protectors, a cloth carry bag, setup instructions, and an owner’s manual that includes a simple step-by-step guide for slackline beginners. According to the product’s description, this slackline kit includes a slackline that’s 20 percent longer than a traditional slackline.

One Reviewer Says: “This is a great slackline kit that [comes] with everything needed. I've been using a Gibbon slackline kit for years and needed to replace it. The ZenMonkey kit cost half as much and is a much nicer slackline kit. It can be easily set up within minutes and the line has the perfect amount of stretch. The kit comes with everything possibly needed. I would recommend this line to all ages and skill [levels].”

If you’re looking for a slackline that offers the basics, this 50-foot slackline set should do. Ideal for beginners of all ages, the Slackers Slackline Classic Set includes one main slackline, an extra training line to hold on to while you or your child is practicing their balancing act, an instruction manual, and one storage bag. It’s also super-easy to set up.

One Reviewer Says: “Arrived quickly, easy to put together. My kids have [used] it for hours a day”

Whether your little gymnasts are trying to improve their balance or get the wiggles out of their system, the Sunnyglade slackline set offers everything they’ll need to get started. This kit includes one 50-foot polyester slackline (with ratchet), one training line (with ratchet), tree protectors, arm trainer, instruction booklet, and one storage bag.

One Reviewer Says: “So much fun! Pretty easy to set up, it is helpful to have 2 people, but if you really tried it would be possible to set up alone! Pretty easy takedown, only one person [is] needed. The training line is so helpful and without it, I would fall [off] instantly.”