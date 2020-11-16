36 Camping Gift Ideas That Outdoorsy People Will Actually Find Useful

Getty Images/Milo Zanecchia/ Ascent Xmedia

So, you have a camper in your life, and you are looking for some cool camping gifts you can impress them with this year? You may think they have everything they need to enjoy the great outdoors (from tents, to water bottles and canteens), but campers can never have enough gear— especially the hardcore campers who like to camp all year round and don’t care about the conditions. They’ll need backpacks, cookware for the outdoors, blankets, and more.

If you are looking for camping gift ideas that go beyond a tent and a stocking full of freeze-dried foods (although those items are always great gift ideas), then you’re in the right place. We’ve compiled a list f the best, and most unique gifts you can get for the camper in your life.

Best Camping Gifts

Coleman Tent A tent is a must-have for all campers. This Coleman tent is lightweight, easy to put together and sleeps 8. (Which really means it sleeps four and there’s more room for wine and snacks.) $219.99 AT AMAZON

Bisinna @ Person tent If you’re looking to have a little romantic getaway with your partner, this Bisinna 2-person tent will provide the perfect little bubble (and is the best reason to leave the kids at home). It’s easy to put up, take down, and don’t worry, it will fit an air mattress if your back needs it. $58.99 AT AMAZON

Sleepingo Sleeping Pad Let’s face it— we aren’t spring chickens any more. If you are going to sleep on the ground, you probably need some support. This Sleepingo sleeping pad is rated one one of the best. It weighs less than a pound and will take up about as much space as a bottle of water in your camping gear. $39.95 AT AMAZON

Nexgadget Utensil Set If you are going to camp, you are going to eat outside. A Nexgadget utensil set comes with 27 pieces— everything you need to grill over a fire, or head out for a picnic. It has enough silverware for a family of four, plenty of cooking utensils, and (most importantly) comes with a wine opener. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Surviveware First Aid Kit Hopefully nothing will happen on your camping adventure (but let’s face it, if you have kiddos with you, something is going to happen), but it’s nice to bring along this Surviveware first aid kit just in case. This pack weighs about a pound, and has all the things you’d need for a camping emergency. $36.95 AT AMAZON

Jolly Green Products Marshmallow Sticks Roasting things is a must on any camping trip. These stainless steel roasting forks from Jolly Green Products are great for marshmallows, hot dogs and sausages. These are durable and sturdy and will last for all your camping adventures. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Vont Spark Headlamp You do lots of things in the dark so give the camping lover in your life the gift of light. Headlamps like this Vont spark headlamp allows you to make the camping experience magical for everyone else (while you run yourself ragged) hands-free. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Coleman Cot Sleeping on the ground isn’t anyone’s idea of fun (unless you are four), and this best-selling Coleman cot will save your back (and your shoulders, neck, and head). $43.99 AT AMAZON

Coleman Xtreme Cooler An extended stay in the wild means you are going to need food that will last. If you don’t want to feast on freeze dried meals the whole time, this Coleman Xtreme camper will keep ice for up to five days, so bring all the burgers and chicken nuggets. $64.99 AT AMAZON

Teton Sports Scout 3400 Backpack Any experienced camper knows a flimsy backpack is uncomfortable and doesn’t have the space for all the camping essential. This Teton backpack is the perfect gift and is an Amazon favorite. $75.77 AT AMAZON

Vont Camping Lanterns Whether you are telling ghost stories, or trying to put bait on a hook before sunrise, these Vont lanterns will come in handy. They come in a pack of four so the kids can take them in their tents and read themselves to sleep (while you catch up on Instagram in peace. $27.99 AT AMAZON

Gold Armour Camping Cookware Set Whether the camper you are shopping for is a chef or not, they are going to have to cook on a camping trip (unless Uber Eats delivers way out there?). A Gold Armour Cookware has everything they’ll need in one set. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Coleman Camping Stove If your camper sucks at starting fires, this Coleman best- selling gas camping stove will come in handy. No need to bring matches or wait for the for the coals to get warm. This stove has plenty of room to cook all your favorite and side panels to protect your eats from the elements. $43.88 AT AMAZON

Arcturus Wool Blanket Everyone loves the gift of warmth, especially those who enjoy camping. This Arcturus wool blanket is large, incredibly warm and washable. $40.00 AT AMAZON

EnerPlex Airbed If a sleeping bag just won’t cut it, give your camper this EnerPlex never-leak airbed. It’s made specifically for camping and comes with a high speed pump (so you can save your hot air for other activities). $69.95 AT AMAZON

Kipida Solar Shower Outdoor showers are pretty heavenly. This portable shower by Kipida can hold up to five gallons of water and heat it using solar energy in a few hours. This gift tells your camper there’s no reason for them to be smelly—even if you are living outside for a while. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Marchway Floating Waterproof Bag A waterproof bag like this one from Marchway is key if you are going to camp by the water. It’s a great place to keep clothes, your phone, and prized snacks from getting wet. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Camelbak Classic Hydration Pack Hydration is key when you are camping out in the elements, regardless of the weather. If your camper doesn’t have a Camelbak, it’s time to gift them one. This one holds a ton of water and saves the hassle of having to pack water bottles and fill them up constantly. $54.99 AT AMAZON

Unique Camping Gifts

MalloMe Camping Hammock If you’re looking for a bit more adventure than pitching a tent and sleeping on the ground, this MalloMe camping hammock is for you. It’s the perfect size for two people, and is easy to set up. $21.99 AT AMAZON

LiminAID PackLite Charger LuminAID came up with a way to provide light and charge your phone using solar power which makes this a must-have for any camper in your life. Even if you want to unplug for the duration of your camping trip, you may still need to contact someone (or kill some time on Pinterest.) $49.95 AT AMAZON

4Monster Microfiber Towel Instead of packing bulky beach towels on your camping trip, 4Monster lightweight towels are the way to go. They come in a unique carrying case that doesn’t take up a lot of room, they absorb water and dry out ultra fast. $12.99 AT AMAZON

RedSwing Reclining Camping Chair If reclining is more what your camper loves, then gift them this reclining chair from RedSwing. It has a foot rest and side drink holder they will love after a long day of putting up a tent, making a camp fire (and ensuring everyone else’s needs are met). $59.99 AT AMAZON

Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag This Sleepingo Double Sleeper is the perfect gift for the campers who like to snuggle. It’s lightweight and comes with two travel pillows. $57.95 AT AMAZON

IceFox Inflatable Sofa A regular floating device simply will not do— every camper needs to get this IceFox inflatable sofa to make their camping adventures that much more interesting. $35.99 AT AMAZON

Amacool Portable Fan Those tents can get stuffy, so give your camping lover this portable fan they can take with them during the hot months. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Sumpri Pocket Chainsaw If you aren’t going to a campground and are really roughing it, a pocket chainsaw like this one from Sumpri is going to be essential for getting firewood to stay warm and cook with. It also comes with a fire starter kit so no one will have to rub sticks together because they forgot the damn matches or lighter. $16.95 AT AMAZON

LifeStraw Water Filter This water filter from LifeStraw is an award winning camping tool. It makes a great gift for those hardcore campers who really like to rough it. It can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water without chemicals, doesn’t require batteries, and removes 99.9% of waterborne bacteria. $17.35 AT AMAZON

Camco Portable Toilet Seat Poop doesn’t stop just because you are camping. Give your camper the gift of happy pooping with this portable pot by Camco. It comes with bag liners and a secure lid that fits like a toilet seat so you’ll feel right at home when you drop one. $27.17 AT AMAZON

Walkie Talkies For Kids If the camper in your life is a tiny one, try these walkie talkies for kids by Obuby. They have a rage of up to three miles and will make the perfect gift for your little camper. $31.99 AT AMAZON

Alprang-Us Space World Tent The little campers need a space of their own when you head out for a family adventure. This Alpran-us space tent is perfect for outdoor and indoor use. So, if your trip gets rained out, they’ll probably be just as happy if you set this up in their room. $34.99 AT AMAZON

Sog Folding Shovel Campers like to be prepared when they are doing their thing. This foldable shovel by Sog is the perfect thing to buy any camper. It’s shovel but also a saw (it has a saw edge and the shovel blade rotates, so you can use it a as a hoe). Campers looove efficient products! $24.98 AT AMAZON

Redux Glow-In-The-Dark Capture The Flag Camping isn’t always about hiking, building fires (and drinking wine). A great gift for any camper is a glow-in-the dark game like this Redux flag football kit. It’s the perfect thing to have on hand for when the kids tell you they are bored. $49.90 AT AMAZON

Mylivell LED Flashlight Gloves These gloves that light up by Mylivell are the coolest gift you can get your camper. They will make it easy for them to fix the tent if it falls down at night, and grab you the right kind of chips from the snack stash. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Giga Tent Pop Up Pod Even though you are camping, you may still get motivated and want to change out of your clothes. This Giga pop up tent is a lot easier than trying to change in a tent with an audience. Your camping experience will be undeniably better with its own changing room. $21.19 AT AMAZON

Doukey LED Camping Lights Yes we need lights to see, but these Doukey LED lights have 4 modes and can create some ambiance during your camping adventure. $11.98 AT AMAZON

Lamuro Storage Strap You may not think you need storage when you are camping, but you do. A storage strap like this Lamuro one makes it easy to hang up your supplies and keep them off the damp ground or take up too much room in your tent. $18.99 AT AMAZON

