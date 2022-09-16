So Trisha Paytas Just Named Her Daughter 'Malibu Barbie'

You know you’ve chosen a unique name for your baby when you announce it to the world and it immediately starts trending on Twitter. That was the case for YouTuber Trisha Paytas, who gave birth to a human child and named her Malibu Barbie.

Move over Elon Musk and Grimes!

The reality star and social media influencer posted across platforms about the birth of her first baby on Thursday: “She has arrived. Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon born 09.14.22 at 8.9 lbs and 21 1/2.”

And was soon met not only with congratulations and well wishes but also with criticism for the... original... name.

You might not think you know who Paytas is, but she’s been in and out of the news for about a decade, often for saying something weird on the internet, straight up trolling, or for briefly being on reality television shows, including Season 20 of Big Brother. You might remember her as the woman who asked the internet if dogs have brains, or possibly as the woman who came out as trans but only because she didn’t know what being trans was. The controversial figure is also a singer and has an OnlyFans account — you get the picture.

Anyway. When she’s not doing absolutely whatever she can think of to get clicks and views, she has met, dated, and gotten married to artist and photographer Moses Hacmon. Shortly after they were married in 2021, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

Just days before the name announcement, Paytas went viral yet again, this time because Twitter decided to make a platform-wide joke that because Queen Elizabeth II’s death and Paytas’ labor were happening around the same time, the Queen could be reincarnated as Paytas’ baby. It reached the point where Trisha had to post a video denying the coincidence.

The internet had a variety of reactions to Paytas’ baby name choice. Some lamented that the kid would be bullied, while others appreciated how unique it was. Still others pointed out that a weird baby name is par for the course when it comes to the way Paytas approaches life: she wants to be different, she wants to be talked about, and no one can quite tell if she’s joking or not.

With all of that said, Malibu Barbie looks precious, it’s wonderful mom and baby are healthy, and at least she didn’t name her Elizabeth III.