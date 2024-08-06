Influencer Mom Goes Viral For Unconventional Meal Time Arrangement For Her Family

A mom on Instagram is going viral for sharing an honest glimpse into her life at home with her husband and three kids. While her take about being transparent and the fear that comes with being open and honest on the internet totally hits, people could not get over her unconventional way of serving a spaghetti dinner to her family.

In the Instagram Reel, Kaci Driggers prepares a spaghetti dinner for her three young kids, and then with the help of her husband, Casey, she rolls out aluminum foil onto the dining table, covering the entire surface for what’s to come.

Then, she dumps the entire spaghetti meal plus garlic bread onto the table for her kids to go wild on. They use their bare hands to dig in before dad hands them some forks.

“I've been hesitant to show y'all some of the real parts of my life, like my house, which is 100 years old by the way, and it stays super messy,” Driggers admitted in a voiceover on the viral video.

“I recently voiced to a close friend that I don't even like hosting people at my house, much less videoing it for hundreds of thousands of people to see. And when I actually heard those words come out of my mouth, I knew right then I needed to check myself. Like where's my humility? I have repeatedly told myself that if I don't have a clean and perfect house and make all my videos super aesthetic that nobody will like me anymore.”

She goes on to say that she knows this is a lie she tells herself and that, at the end of the day, all her kids need is a happy mom and a happy home.

And this sentiment is great, but that’s not what viewers of the video could focus on. Some people could not get over how Driggers made her pasta while some thought all the aluminum foil was awful for the environment.

“i’m italian, my soul left my body,” one user commented.

“This is all kinds of wrong 🤦🏻‍♀️,” another said.

Another wrote, “This just doesn't make sense. Why not just use dishes? It would be way cleaner, and much easier to clean...what is this world coming to?”

It wasn’t all bad for Driggers however. Several Instagram users applauded her out-of-the-box thinking.

“This is what IG needs more of sis,” one user said.

Another wrote, “I loveeeeee this — this is what we wanna see boo”

“Green countertops and all 💚 Creating an easy, budget-friendly core memory for the whole family! The kids thought this was SO cool 😍,” Driggers wrote in the caption.

After facing all the backlash, she defended her decision to have a messy spaghetti meal with her family.

She told Newsweek that a TikTok trend inspired her to serve the meal in that unconventional way.

"My kids love spaghetti and of course making messes, so it was right up their alley," she said.

Driggers also told Newsweek that she was "overwhelmed" by the positive reaction and shared that many other moms felt encouraged after viewing it.

“Then there were the people upset that I broke my spaghetti noodles in half, but that's social media for you.”