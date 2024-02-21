This Swim Coach Wants Parents To Stop Using “Pools As Playgrounds”

Summer will be here before you know it, and that means kids and families will be flooding their local pool to cool off from the heat. I grew up at my local pool. My siblings and I would ride our bikes down to the pool after lunch and not come home until dinnertime.

That being said, my parents put me in swim lessons at a very young age where I became a pretty decent swimmer. When I was younger, my mom wrapped some sort of foam egg contraption around my waist and threw me in, and while that sounds wild today, is floating in the pool at three years old in my foam egg any different from arm floaties and puddle jumpers?

Nowadays, it seems like so many more older kids are still wearing life vests, floaties, and puddle jumpers at our local pool — plus all the little kids wading in the shallow end with no parent nearby. This reality peeves 20-year swim coach, Kendall, who firmly believes parents should not bring their kids to the pool to play without parents until they can swim by themselves.

“Your kids should not be in a pool this summer unless they can swim. Are you so mad at me? I work for the Fun Police and I'm here to ruin your life,” Kendall joked.

“I don't really know how to say this, but ... You have to hold your kid in the water if they can't swim ... What if we stop being obsessed with bringing our kids to the pool when they can't swim?”

Before parents start in on her about how hot the weather is and how much a local pool can be a lifesaver, she offers up several other alternatives that involve water play and zero pool time.

“I live in Florida. I get it. It's hot, and you need a water activity. What about a splash pad? Can I interest you in a splash pad? You don't have a splash pad in your town, you say? That's okay. You can buy one. Y’know, what builds character? Playing in a hose, baby,” she said.

Despite her pleas, Kendall understands that parents will remain staunchly in their position of kids in the pool even if they can't swim.

“There's gonna be a few of you that are like, ‘No, I'm going to that pool party with my friends, and if my kid can't swim, they can't swim, but they're not gonna ruin my life.’ You do, you baby,” she said.

“We're so obsessed with having our kids like the pool and have fun in the pool before we prioritize giving them skills to survive in the water. I’d really like to change that.”

In the caption on the now-viral video, she wrote, “Can we all make a pact to get our kids swim lessons before we encourage them to play in the pool? Floaties are not a substitute for swim lessons 😬”

Several users understood where Kendall was coming from, however, several parents fought back against her hot take.

“But they learn to swim faster if you take them to the pool often 🤔,” one user wrote.

“You are not wrong! This was directed towards those who use the pool like a playground without the intent to teach,” the OP replied.

“I mean if I want to take her swimming I’m going to. We do all things water. She’s supervised and she’s ok,” another said.

Another user asked,“I just don’t get avoiding a pool until they know how to swim. How will they learn?”

“You’re right! This is for those who use pools as playgrounds without any intention to teach their child the skills they need to safely enjoy the water,” Kendall clarified.

Swim safety should be of the utmost importance when it comes to pool time with children. Kids should always be supervised, especially when they are not strong swimmers.

According to WeAquatics, floating devices such as puddle jumpers can often give kids a false sense of safety in the water, leading to indifference in kids and adults. This is when tragedy can occur. Puddle jumpers can also restrict a child’s movement and make it difficult for them to swim.

Flotation devices for children are not a replacement for proper swim lessons and attentive parents always having a hand on their kids in the water.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four, and the American Academy of Pediatrics advises that kids should learn to swim a lot earlier than most parents might think.

“Drowning is the single leading cause of injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4,” said Sarah Denny, MD, FAAP, lead author of the policy statement, Prevention of Drowning published by AAP in 2019.

“Many of these deaths occur when children are not expected to be swimming or when they have unanticipated access to water. Toddlers are naturally curious; that’s why we must implement other strategies, such as pool fencing and door locks.”

Like Coach Kendall said: if your child cannot swim without a flotation device, they cannot swim and should never be in the pool unsupervised.