Do you feel a strong desire to make a mom angry? Like, really piss her off? Now, I don’t know why you would want to, but if there’s one way to do it, it would be by speaking to her through her baby.

New moms have enough to deal with, from their postpartum health to plenty of unwelcome scrutiny on how they decide to raise their child. On top of all that, new motherhood can bring along a major identity crisis — all the sudden, people see you as “mom,” and hardly anything else.

So yeah, really poke that feeling. Don’t even bother speaking to her directly, and just talk to her through her child.

Mom and podcaster Cameron Rogers shared her hatred of the unfortunately not-uncommon practice on Instagram reels.

“There is literally nothing that makes my blood boil like the way i feel when someone talks to me — specifically, it's always kind of condescendingly — through my baby,” she said.

Rogers continued with an example.

“Like they're holding the baby in the baby's crying, [and they say,] ‘Oh, did mommy not feed you enough?’ What the fuck?” she said.

Yes, there’s nothing new moms just love more than hearing everything you think they’re doing wrong. And not even speaking to them directly, well that’s just the cherry on top of an already unwelcome interaction!

Roger’s take seems to be widely cosigned by other moms, reaching over 25k likes, and hundreds of comments sharing similar enraging experiences.

“Talk about my babies sockless feet one more f****cking time 🤬” said one user.

“Omg yes to this and a close second is the ‘you have your hands full’ like no shit Susan thank you,” said another.

“I had the cashier at grocery ask my two year old, ‘did mommy forget your coat?’” another user said. “I asked her, ‘if I was daddy, would you even dare say that? Why do women do this to one another?’ Stunned her silent.”

Good point — does this happen to dads, too? Let us know.

“The dehumanisation of becoming a mother is WILD,” one user agreed.

Thankfully, one user came armed with a helpful response.

“Talk back to them through the baby. ‘Ohhh baby, is grandma being passive aggressive???’ 60% of the time, works everytime,” she said.

We will be writing that down, thanks.