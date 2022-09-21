Raising a toddler is a lot like riding a rollercoaster: There are highs, lows, and stomach-dropping twists and turns. It seems like just the other day you needed swaddles and bottles, and now all of a sudden you have a runner, jumper, and independent thinker on your hands — and if yours is anything like mine, one with plenty of opinions and preferences, too! (Send. Help.) Thankfully, there’s a booming toddler product industry chock-full of items designed to make this stage of life a bit easier for both you and your little one. Rest assured that no matter your needs (or the personality of your quickly-growing kiddo), there’s a toddler product out there to suit them.

Of course, you only want the best of the best for your child. Below, you’ll find some of the highest-rated toddler products available at Target that have passed the toddler — and parent — test. From home goods and safety essentials to engaging and entertaining toys, these popular must-haves tote tons of five-star reviews that praise their unique features. After all, you have your hands full, so why not let others do the vetting for you?

Scroll on to shop 10 highly rated toddler products, all available at Target.

Costway 59'' Bed Rail Guard With Adjustable Height & Safety Lock $89.99 $72.99 See On Target While the transition from crib to a big kid bed is a sign your little one is growing up, it’s also a new thing to worry about if your kid rolls in their sleep. (Mine just happens to be an Olympic gymnast in her sleep!) This bed rail will keep them safe as they slumber, thanks to nifty features that include its adjustable height, wide width, and safety lock.

Mushie Square Dinner Bowl $13.99 See On Target Anything that makes meal time easier and less messy is a win, and these square dinner bowls by Mushie have earned five-star reviews almost 30 times over. Available in four pretty and muted colors, these bowls are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, BPA-free, and easy to clean.

Magna-Tiles Dino World $79.99 See On Target Dinosaurs and Magna-Tiles, together? It’s a toddler’s dream come true. This 40-piece Magna-Tiles set includes the buildable magnetic tiles that kids love, plus four magnetic dinosaur figures — a T-rex, Velociraptor, Stegosaurus and Pteranodon. Perfect for your dino-loving future paleontologist!

Re-Play Colorwheel Straw Cups $32.49 See On Target Parents of toddlers, you all know the struggle of finding a cup that you like, they like, and is also durable and dishwasher-safe. Fortunately, the search is over: This six-pack of 10oz cups are perfect for on-the-go beverages, come with a flexible straw, and can simply be popped in the dishwasher when they need a good clean.

Pillowfort 10" 6pk Plastic Kids' Square Divided Plates $5 See On Target You can never have enough plates for littles, and these perfectly portioned dinnerware pieces by Pillowfort will keep you properly stocked. The plates feature three compartments and are dishwasher- and microwave-safe. (Plus, how surprisingly chic is that collection of cool tones?) And at $5 for six, it comes out to less than $1 per plate.

KidsEmbrace Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Chase Combination Harness Booster Car Seat $199.99 See On Target Car safety meets a fan-favorite character with this booster car seat by KidsEmbrace. Your toddler can ride safely and in style, thanks to this rigorously tested booster seat with two cup holders (for drinks and snacks!) and a five-point harness.

Constructive Eating Plastic Construction Utensils $19.95 See On Target Does your kid love construction vehicles? Then they’ll be in dinnertime heaven with this utensil combo that’s BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. The three-piece set includes a front loader spoon, bulldozer pusher, and fork lift fork that will make meal time even more fun.

VTech Level Up Gaming Chair $44.99 $31.49 See On Target It’s no surprise this chair was a finalist for Toy of the Year for 2022: It’s a kid-friendly gaming chair with a Wi-Fi-free tablet, pretend headphones, and a joystick. Great for ages 18 months to four years, the tablet boasts interactive games with 26 letter buttons and 10 piano keys that help kids establish letter identification, phonics, and word meanings. And each of the four games has two learning levels, so your child can progress and have fun at the same time.

Learning Resources Gears! Gears! Gears! Deluxe Building Set $21.49 See On Target With over 30 five-star reviews, this building set is sure to keep your toddler engaged, occupied, and tapped into their STEM brain while actively playing and building. The set includes 46 colorful gears, 26 square pillars, 21 axels, six interlocking bases, and one crank handle for seemingly endless construction play.