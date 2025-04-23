Things I'm Going To Do With The $5,000 Trump Gives Me For Having A Baby

As the new administration mulls over strategies for how to get more Americans to settle down, marry, and have as many children as possible, as if everything was normal, President Donald Trump has floated the idea of a $5,000 “baby bonus” that would go to any citizen who gives birth in the United States.

The hope is that attaching a cash incentive to bringing human souls into the world would be so tempting that the country’s birth rate would rise.

And I think he’s right! Just imagine: a family could have seven extra babies and rake in a cool $35,000, enough to buy a low-end minivan (which would only fit 78% of our family members).

I think this is such a great idea that I’m planning to get pregnant, go through labor, and then raise a child for 18 years in order to receive roughly 1.5 months of the average American’s monthly salary, before taxes. I don’t really have a plan, and I don’t really care for children, but whatever happens, I would basically be rich.

Here are just a few things that I would do with my $5,000 “Baby Bonus” money.

Overall, that $5,000 would mean that I would only spend $305,000 raising my child instead of $310,000 over 18 years. What a deal! Hang on while I have unprotected sex with someone to get one step closer to these riches.