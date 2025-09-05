This Mom Says We Need To Call Out Our Kids For Being Annoying More

A mom on TikTok is calling out parents who don’t let their kids in on the fact that sometimes, they’re annoying, especially out in public spaces.

“I don’t care if what I'm about to say makes you think I'm a b*tch because I already know that I am one,” Erica Suckow jokingly prefaces, “but I also already know I'm a good parent.”

“More parents need to start telling their kids that the annoying thing they're doing is annoying.”

She goes on to say that too many teens and adults have “no social awareness.” She blames parents who didn’t put their kids in check way earlier.

“Out and about, I see kids doing the most diabolical things, and I have more patience than anyone in the world for understanding your kids just a kid but there's got to be a point where we stop saying, ‘Please stop. Please stop. Please stop,” but we start saying, ‘That's annoying. I don't want to hear it. Other people don't want to hear it,” she says.

She begs this generation of parents to help their kids be a little bit more socially aware because, in her opinion, things are looking bleak when it comes to today’s adults and teens.

After her post went viral, tons of parents dropped their brilliant phrases and parenting techniques for when their kids are being annoying around others, without being so harsh (although sometimes there’s no other way).

“big fan of ‘knock it off’,” one mom joked.

“I say ‘read the room’ and ‘are you being mindful of others?’ NON-STOP,” another mom said.

“I tell my son all the time ‘read the room. What you’re doing is annoying and other kids don’t like that and won’t want to be around you,’” another mom said.

A teacher noted, “Yesssss, I work with middle schoolers and I straight up [say], ‘listen, no one thinks it’s funny. In fact they’re probably tired of it. Let’s not act like we have no sense or awareness at your age’”

Another said, “I always say ‘this is a shared space, act like it’”

Yes! We, as parents, are the ones who should be taking the lead in teaching our kids how to be human, and that includes how to act in public spaces or when we’re in the presence of others.