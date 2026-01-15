As a teen, whenever I used to walk out of the house to hang out with friends or go on a date, my dad would say three things: “Be safe. Have fun. Boys lie.”

Pretty straightforward! But honestly, it stuck with me forever. Whenever I found myself in a tricky sitch, I would remember his words, and that’s some advice that I might (in probably a more in-depth, less aggressive way) give to my daughter when she’s older.

Despite his delivery, I’m still glad he instilled that, and it seems like a lot of people feel this way, including a woman on Instagram, Kathryn, who is going viral for sharing some of the advice her parents gave her when she was younger that she’s so glad she listened to.

Run from a moody man.

First up, she notes that her mom’s dating advice was to steer clear of men who were moody.

“You want somebody who's gonna always be the same. You can always count on them. Run from a moody man. And let me tell you, [my husband] is so steady. You always know what version you're gonna get of [him], and it's always a great version, and I am so glad that I ran from the moody man in my life,” she notes.

Save one income.

This one is definitely harder for most people to pull off, but Kathryn says when she first got married to her husband, they were dual-income, no kids. While they were both working without kids, they put aside the entirety of Kathryn’s income.

“So, that if I ever wanted to stay home and not work with kids, then we would have never gotten used to the standard of living that was required by two incomes,” she explained.

“So we lived so poor, and when I decided to stay home, we required a couple of years of a full-time salary into our savings, which then we were able to put on a down payment on a house, which made our costs of living low so that we could continue to live low off of one income, which was not much. It was considered poverty level.”

Never let anybody pluck or wax your upper eyebrow.

Now, this is a simple tip, but one that paid off for the OP later on in life. From one thin eyebrow girlie, I wish someone had told me this way back when.

“I know that I have had quite a journey with my eyebrows, but I never did the super duper thin line. I heard people have a really hard time growing that back and have been able to recover. So I credit my mom for saving my thick eyebrow,” she recalled.

A car is just a vehicle to get from point A to point B.

What does this mean? Essentially, no one gives a f*ck what kind of car you drive; you just need something with four wheels and a motor.

“He said, ‘Don't be so concerned about how cool it is because the coolness factor will wear off.’ Because of that advice and I have never had a car payment. We have never had a car payment and we've always just had really good, reliable cars that have lasted us the long haul,” she explained.

Play people's criticism and praise at the same volume.

The OP explained, “If you play praise too loud, you become conceited, and if you play criticism too loud, you become discouraged. So, keep them at the same volume. My brother also recently told me that my dad would say to spray it with Pam. So praise and criticism, spray it with Pam, like don't let it stick. Those both have helped me tremendously in this space.”

Truly, what a lucky experience to have parents with such thoughtful and intentional words of encouragement for their kids. I’m definitely stealing a few of these for my own parenting repertoire.