While we might cross our fingers and pray to the powers that be that we can just make it to next year’s check-up without a hitch, most of us are simply not that lucky. Especially when kids are in the all-too-chaotic toddler years, doctor visits are far more likely to start with, “Welcome back again!” than “Hey, it’s been a while!”

Toddlers can be accident-prone (and germ-prone!), and parents of toddlers can be anxiety-prone.

Whatever the path, the result is the same: frequent doctor visits.

So, when Tiffany Remington of @ustheremingtons shared her experience of taking her toddler to the doctor to get a mysterious ankle injury checked out, plenty of parents related.

“Parents, are you going to the doctor as much as we’re going to the doctor?” she asked. “My daughter did something with her foot last night, it was swollen this morning. She can’t walk on it. I feel like I’m drowning in toddlerhood.”

Tiffany showcases the familiar chaos of doctor’s visits in her TikTok, as she lugs her daughter, who couldn’t walk on her hurt ankle, around a medical center.

“Why do I always forget to bring the stroller?” she lamented.

As parents of toddlers are sure to understand, Tiffany had zero clue how her daughter’s injury occurred.

“Last night she said she wanted a Band-Aid on her ankle, and she always asks for a Band-Aid for somewhere so we didn’t really think anything of it,” she explained. “Then throughout the whole night she just kept waking up saying that her foot hurt. She wasn’t jumping, she wasn’t doing anything crazy. So of course out of all the nights it was the most mellow this night, and then this happened.”

Her prevailing theory? A day at the beach walking on uneven sand could’ve caused the pained ankle.

Tiffany shared the results of the appointment, which was of course, more appointments.

“No real updates. We do have to get an X-ray because it is swollen and the doctor thinks there could potentially be a fracture, which would be so insane because we literally do not know what happened,” she said.

Thankfully, Tiffany was not alone. Plenty of commenters related to the tumultuous time of toddlerhood.

“The amount of visits during toddlerhood had me questioning my own parenting! Like what the hell am I doing wrong!?” said Caseylynn.

“Been to the ER once with both of my toddlers. but the amount of times for urgent care & their doctor ... i lost count. 😭😅” shared rach🤍.

“My 19 month old loves using his head as a bulldozer so frequent concussion checks is my life at the moment 🥴🫣” said Karliiiiii.

Sounds about right!

Even medical professionals chimed in, letting Tiffany know that frequent doctor visits are nothing to be ashamed of.

“Medical receptionist here. Regularly see kids, sometimes 3 times a week. Someone every week for 6 months. You are doing amazing!” said Teagan_86.

So, if you worry that you’re the only frequent flyer at your pediatrician’s office, you’re probably not alone! The club likely has more members than you’d expect.