Get A Good Toddler Stroller So You Don't Have to Schlep Them All Over Town Yourself

Sometimes, one size doesn’t fit all, and that’s where toddler strollers come in. Strollers that are better for older kids are often forgotten about when a baby is first born because so many parents are focused on finding strollers that are great for newborns. And while some toddlers will grow bored of being contained in a stroller, others enjoy having them there for when they’re tired and need a break. In those instances, it’s a good idea to have a great toddler stroller on hand. You want something that is comfortable enough for a bigger kid so that they have enough space to stretch out without feeling cramped.

The best toddler strollers are ones that have high weight limits so that they can grow with your little one for as long as possible. Look for something sturdy and durable that can withstand the abuse toddlers put upon basically everything they own. You might also want a stroller that is lightweight and more compact to make it more portable, since you may be on the go more with a toddler than a newborn.

Check out the below options for a stroller (and stroller bike — another great option for toddlers) the whole family will love.

Best Toddler Strollers

The G-Luxe is a great stroller that can hold up to 55 pounds. It only weighs about 20 pounds, so it’s lightweight, compact, and portable. Made with luxe fabric and aluminum, this one is ideal for everything that goes along with bigger kids. When folded, it stands upright with a kickstand that makes it more sturdy, and it even has its own cup holder. The fabric is washable, and easy to remove when it’s time to clean. And best of all, it has a 4.7 out of five-star rating from other parents who shopped this stroller on Amazon.

One Reviewer Wrote: “After looking at many many strollers for months, I finally decided to purchase this one for a trip to Disney World. This stroller exceeded all my expectations for what a stroller should be. The quickness and ease of folding and unfolding this stroller made getting on [and] off trolleys/trams/rides so hassle-free. I love the fact that a strap is attached which makes it easy to throw over your shoulder. That leads me [to] my next point. The weight on this stroller isn't bad. [It’s] pretty lightweight so carrying it on my should when my toddler wasn't in wasn't painful at all. The sunshade was a heavy influencer in my decision to purchase this stroller. It really helped with keeping my daughter cool and kept the sun off her during nap times.” — Zachary

The gb Pockit+ is a favorite lightweight travel stroller, and fits up to 55 pounds, making it perfect even for older toddlers. It’s only about 10 pounds and folds super small, so it’s excellent for traveling (it can fit in an overhead bin on a plane). The portability makes this really convenient, and it’s also comfortable with some nice features, like a sunshade, padded seat, and footrest. Because it folds so small, it’s great for those moments when your LO refuses to go in the stroller and you’re stuck with it.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Our traveling would be so much more cumbersome without this foldable stroller. Going through airport is a breeze (security check agents are going to love you), putting your toddler in as soon as you land and easily maneuver the stroller with one hand (grab the center horizontal beam) and carry on luggage in the other hand! We added an old laptop case strap to be able to carry it crossbody when not in use. Otherwise 100% useful.” — Alexander Taylor

With a 65-pound weight limit, the City Mini is pretty impressive and will grow with your LO for a very long time. It has a roomy seat and suspension and tires that hold up well with bigger kids, as well as all of the features you’d want in a premium stroller: a height-adjustable handlebar, peek-a-boo window to see your kid, a large basket underneath, and a hand-operated parking brake. It folds with one hand, and while it’s not super lightweight, it’s fairly compact. It also has a long seat back, so it works well with taller kids. This one is more of a full-sized stroller than a lightweight, travel one, but it’s still a great choice.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I absolutely love this stroller! So easy to fold and unfold. The all-terrain wheels are the smoothest ever. We took this stroller to AZ recently and it was perfect for long walks, rolls so [easily] over grass at the park, was extremely easy to get around the airport, and the amount of times we folded and unfolded it to get around the Grand Canyon on their shuttle...” — Shaunna Baker

For both convenience and budget, the Summer 3Dlite+ is a great pick. It’s only 14 pounds and holds kids up to 50 pounds, and it’s very portable. It pops open in seconds and can fit in compact spaces. There are four different reclining options that allow kids to get comfortable, an extra large storage basket for all of the toys, and a padded shoulder strap to make it easy to take anywhere.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This Summer Infant 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller was a requested item on a baby shower gift registry and the new mom was so excited to get it! They are big Disney fans and were happy to report this stroller took them all over Disney World in style. It is smaller, lightweight, and very practical when on the go. The sunshade and back adjustment or so nice, it folds up easily, and all of this made a long day not so long. Great purchase!”

This is definitely one of the pricier options, but with its 75-pound weight limit, bigger seat, and durability, the Bob is a favorite among parents (especially those who will use it for jogging). The tires are air-filled and the advanced suspension makes for a smooth ride even on rough terrain. There are features like an adjustable handlebar, a front wheel that locks for more stability when running, a reclining seat, and a large sunshade. There are also six pockets and a large storage basket, so it will hold all of the toys.

One Reviewer Wrote: “If you are looking for a stroller/car seat combo for your baby/toddler, look no further. I have tried a dozen or so strollers and at least 8 different car seats over the last 11 months and this set is the best by far. Very easy to assemble, the stroller is simply awesome. I jog with my son in it, I take it off-roading through grass and dirt, and I walk it around the park, and it is as smooth as can be. The car seat is very comfortable, it feels really solid, quite heavy duty, and is now my full-time car seat for my son, no switching out, this is it, the best!” — Rob P.

Okay, so this one is more of a wagon than a stroller, but it’s still worth mentioning. The Evenflo Pivot Xplore is an excellent stroller/wagon hybrid that can comfortably hold two kids (or just one who likes to stretch out. It can be pushed like a stroller or pulled like a wagon, it has two seats and a removable tray for snacks and drinks, and there are a lot of pockets and storage space for everything you might need. The all-terrain wheels make it really versatile, and there are removable sun canopies as well. While it’s not incredibly compact, it does fold up to a pretty decent size.

One Reviewer Wrote: “We got this for our toddler and newborn (when he’s big enough) instead of a double stroller. It’s great! My toddler loves it. We usually have him in a single baby jogger. He feels like he’s on a ride in this thing! Moves around very smoothly and easily. Fits in my Subaru Crosstrek easily. Very happy with it! I didn’t want anything TOOOO huge and this is perfect.” — Sam

The B-Lively isn’t considered an umbrella stroller, but at 20 pounds, it’s pretty light for a full stroller. It holds kids up to 55 pounds and has a one-hand fold. It offers a smooth ride, it has a nice sized canopy, and it has a mesh peek-a-boo window. The jogging shape makes it easy to push along, even though it’s not really made with jogging in mind. It also reclines in multiple positions for added comfort.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Love this stroller. This is my second Britax stroller and it’s less bulky than my last. With this one being low profile it makes it easy to store, folded up in the back of the truck and also running around Disney/malls/neighborhood is a breeze. So easy to unfold and fold and put baby in. Ordered the tray — toddler approves.” — Heather

Toddler Stroller Bikes

This 6-in-1 trike grows with your little one from 8 months old to 6 years old. Safety features include a three-point harness, detachable safety bar, double brakes, and anti-UV canopy. It also has a ventilated seat back for comfort and can hold up to 55 pounds, as well as a multiposition backrest. It can be pushed like a stroller up until about 4 years old when they can ride it on their own. It’s comfortable, and versatile, and has a small storage basket for a few toys or snacks.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I rarely write reviews on purchases, but after buying this for my son and assembling it, I really felt the need to communicate not only how much of a bargain this is, but that the ease of putting it together (no tools needed) is unmatched. Decent quality, easy assembly, and practical baskets for any parent with a toddler. Definitely worth the money. Stop thinking about it and get it.” — Clemente M.

This Radio Flyer option is a classic: adorable, versatile, and fit for kids up to five years old. The removable accessories are all really convenient, like an adjustable UV protection canopy, parent pouch, seat pad, wrap-around tray, headrest, seat belt, footrest, and parent push handle. The deluxe version also folds for easier storage.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This stroller/trike is perfect for babies who can sit well all the way up to 5 years! It’s great for taking walks with the baby or toddler. Our 5-year-old loves to ride it in the cul de sac! It’s larger than the other standard radio flyer tricycle we had. They love the compartment in the back that fits their special toys. We wish we had this sooner. It’s a toy that will last for years for multiple children.” — C.A. Boswell

This Little Tikes version is really similar to the Radio Flyer trike. It grows with your LO and has removable accessories like an adjustable handlebar, waist bar, 5-point safety harness, and detachable footrest. The parent push handle has a tray and cup holder that makes walks a bit more enjoyable. This one says it goes up to about four years old.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I bought this for my 15-month-old daughter. It has worked out very well for us. It was very easy to assemble. It has several options according to your child's skill level. The canopy is adjustable to shield your child from the sun. The handle steers the tricycle and is adjustable according to your height. My daughter loves it. We would definitely recommend it.” — TeamLCDG

This Joovy trike is a bit smaller than the others: it holds up to 44 pounds and so is a little less versatile. But it has some great features, like a removable parent handle, front wheel pedal locking system, fold-down footrest, and removable arms to keep baby safe. The seat pads are removable and washable as well. It’s sleek and stylish and has a cup holder and rear storage basket.

One Reviewer Wrote: “With the Tricycoo, we started our second child at 11 months old...and so far so good. She rides in it like a stroller except she feels cool that she is riding a trike that is more like the bike her older sister is riding. Instead of taking the stroller to the neighborhood park, we can push the baby all the way there and back in this and she has a lot of fun, is comfortable, and protected from the sun.” — Memly