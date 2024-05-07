If you’re a parent looking to name your child something out of the ordinary or ensure they aren’t addressed by their first name and last initial for their whole life, you might want to pay attention to the following baby names. There is an influx of Milas, Islas, Sophies, and Evies coming through the pipeline. So, maybe it’s time to go back to the beginning and start naming our kids after ourselves!

A personalized baby name consultant and TikTok creator Colleen went through the top 100 girl names from 1986 to find which ones don't even rank in the top 1,000 today. So while your name is probably going extinct, you might be able to bring it back to life and be a trendsetter!

“I looked through the top 100 girl names from 1986 to find which ones don't even rank in the top 1,000 today. That is the sign of a timestamp name,” Colleen explained before noting that some of the name from 1986 are still charting!

If your name is Jennifer, you’re holding on for dear life.

“She is on the outs, but at 502 she's still hanging on. She was a top 100 name all the way up until 2008. Round of applause for Jennifer,” she continued.

Jessica, Ashley, and Stephanie are all still ranking in the top 1,000 some even in the top 500. Brittany is pretty low at 848, according to the OP.

For all the women named Heather out there: we’re sorry to report that she is officially off the list.

“Tiffany is 935. She is also on her way out the door. Both Erica and Courtney no longer rank,” she continued.

“Okay, Andrea ranks surprisingly high at 155. Lindsay, we have two spellings in the top 100 both out. Shannon at 44. Tara and Crystal — out. Casey is at 946 almost out and lastly Brandy and Dana. No shade to anyone with these names. My name also ranks out at the top 1,000 now. We are creatures of the 80's,” she joked.

Okay, now we need to get all these names to make a huge comeback! We’ve seen “older” names get their credit today with names like Vivian, Edith, June, Winifred, and Betty all infiltrating your local preschool. Don’t be surprised if, in a few years, you hear a mom calling for her little Jennifer or Heather on the playground.