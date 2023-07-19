20 Barbie-Inspired Names To Embrace The Barbiecore Trend

It's Barbie's world, and we're just living in it — at least, that's certainly the case with the debut of the new live-action Barbie blockbuster. The Greta Gerwig-helmed film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, and the world has been eagerly awaiting the film's premiere ever since we saw the first on-set pictures of the iconic duo in their neon roller skates.

The excitement over the Barbie movie has led to a major Barbiecore trend. From new Barbie merch to social media trends, we truly are all Barbie girls living in a Barbie world this year. And if you're anything like me and never want this trend to end, you'll appreciate this roundup of favorite Barbie-inspired names for the perfect dose of Barbiecore.

1. Barbie/Barbara

What kind of list would this be without starting with the one who started it all? Barbie is actually short for Barbara, a name that was incredibly popular from the 1920s to the 1950s. While Barbie/Barbara doesn't have the same level of popularity today, I have a feeling it may make a comeback after this year.

2. Ken /Kenneth

He may be "just Ken," but there's no arguing that the Barbiecore trend brought plenty of Ken-ergy to the table. Fun fact: Ken was named after Ken Handler, the son of Ruth Handler, who created Barbie. The moniker is of Celtic origin, meaning "born of fire" and "handsome."

3. Margaret/Midge

Barbie's original BFF is Margaret, aka Midge! Margaret comes from the Greek word for "pearl," and Midge was a particularly popular nickname to use for it in the early to mid-1900s. Midge will be making her big-screen debut in the new Barbie movie, played by Emerald Fennell.

4. Ruth

Ruth is an important name in the Barbie-verse, as Ruth Handler was the creator of the original Barbie doll. The name is of Hebrew origin, meaning "compassionate friend." This is a great one for anyone looking for a classically vintage name!

5. Christie

Christie debuted in 1968 as the first Black doll released by Mattel. The name is of Latin origin and was historically considered a gender-neutral name. While it gained popularity in its own right, Christie is also a nickname that can be used for Christina.

6. Millicent/Millie

Barbie's middle name is Millicent, which can also be shortened to the adorable nickname Millie! Millicent is a name that has been around since the Middle Ages, deriving from the old French name Melisende, which means "strong in work."

7. Teresa

Teresa is one of Barbie's best friends, first introduced in the late 1980s. Teresa is a Spanish variation of the name Theresa, with an Ancient Greek origin meaning "summer."

8. Allan

We've gone through a few of Barbie's besties, so it's time for Ken's! Ken's best friend is Allan Sherwood (who is married to Midge). Fans will get to meet Allan in the live-action movie, where Michael Cera plays him. The name has an Irish origin, meaning "handsome" and "cheerful."

9. Skipper

Looking for a Barbie-inspired name that's really unique? Skipper was the first (of many) sisters that Barbie has had over the years. The name has been used for both boys and girls, with an English origin meaning "captain."

10. Krissy

Krissy was Barbie's baby sister, first introduced in the late 1990s. The name is of Latin origin, a nickname for Christina or Kristina. But we love it as a name all on its own!

11. Brad

Brad was released in the 1970s and introduced as Christie's boyfriend. The name is of British origin and means "broad" or "wide."

12. Stacie

Stacie is yet another one of Barbie's sisters! The doll first appeared in the 1990s as the athletic sibling to Barbie. The name has Greek origins as a nickname for Anastasia, which means "resurrection." The alternate spelling is Stacy, which was particularly popular in the 1970s.

13. Chelsea

Chelsea is a younger sister of Barbie, introduced in 2011. The name is of British origin and was particularly popular in the 1980s and 1990s.

14. Blaine

Did you know Ken and Barbie once broke up?! In 2004, Barbie briefly spent time with Australian surfer Blaine before Ken made a comeback. The name is of Gaelic and Scottish origins, meaning "yellow," a bright and happy color.

15. Tommy

Tommy is Ken's younger brother, who was first introduced in the late 1990s. Short for Thomas, the name is of Aramaic origin meaning "twin." The name is still trendy today, with many opting for the shortened name Tom.

16. George

George is the father of Barbie, Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea. While he has never had his own doll (poor George), he has been featured in animation and as a book character. The name comes from the Greek word georgos, meaning "farmer."

17. Francie

Fans first met Francie Fairchild (what a name!) in the 1960s as Barbie's "MODern" cousin from England. The name is a unique nickname for Frances, and translates to "from France."

18. Summer

Blaine's little sister Summer appeared in the early 2000s in the Barbie web series Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse. The name obviously evokes the carefree days of summer, making it the perfect pick for any babies arriving during the season!

19. Daisy

Daisy Kostopoulos first arrived as Barbie's pink-hair rocking friend in the 2018 Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures. The name is of English origin, meaning "day's eye."

20. Lilli

When Ruth Handler created Barbie, she used the German doll Bild Lilli as inspiration. Lilli is a variation of the name Lily, which can be short for the name Elizabeth or a beautiful name all on its own. Lilli is Hebrew for "God is abundance."