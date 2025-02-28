Triplet Mom Shares The Absolutely Dreamy Setup Her Parents Made For Her Kids

For most of the first few years of my kids’ lives, my husband and I lived in a mother-in-law apartment in my grandparents house. The homes were connected by a door in each of our respective kitchens, and when my kids needed a change of scenery or more room to play, they’d head into Grandma and Poppy’s, where their all-too-happy great-grandparents were delighted to play with them.

To this day, years after we moved out, my husband and I gush about the benefits of raising children close to family, and it’s something TikTok creator Julia Platsman (@theplatsman5) knows all too well. Recently, she shared the next-level grandparenting she and her triplet toddlers get to experience.

Platsman posted a “day in the life” video that begins with her dropping her three toddlers off at “Gigi and Poppy”’s house, where the little ones spend one day a week.

“How good are my parents,” she beams. “Look at everything they have set up when I walk in the door.”

And it really is impressive. The perks of Club Gigi and Poppy include...

An already set up art project, which is a different theme every week

Fresh baked snacks (this week it’s mini waffles and mini pancakes)

Toys out and ready (also themed, naturally)

Pack and Plays permanently set up in her guest room for nap time

Toys “for all the grandkids” permanently out in the formal living room

A “grandkid central” finished basement

My favorite, however, might be Gigi’s special Toddler Utility belt, which is a roll of toilet paper and a Ziploc on an ordinary belt to quickly address runny noses and booger-filled tissues.

TikTok

Truly. This is genius. And all these bells and whistles are appreciated by both Platsman and her boys.

“The triplets don’t want to leave when I drop them off here,” she laughs.

On this child-free day, Platsman has a walloping five hours to herself. She spends that time running errands (walking the dog, tidying the house, doing laundry) and basking in some well-deserved relaxation and “special treat” time (going to a bakery, getting a pedicure, and watching TV).

Commenters were absolutely swooning over this arrangement.

“True definition of ‘if they wanted to they would,’” says one TikTok user.

“This is better than winning the lottery,” says another. “They’re a blessing.”

“Your parents are top tier Grandparents,” raves a third. “Protect them at all costs!”

And, for those of you who may have already guessed: yes, “Gigi” ran a daycare and worked at a head start program when Platsman was growing up. I had a feeling, because between the level of organization and those themed art stations, it’s for sure giving “early childhood educator.”

Throughout the comments, Platsman is quick to agree that she is, indeed, extremely lucky that her parents take such an active role in their grandkids’ lives.

“They were made for being parents and grandparents,” she wrote. “They are also our best friends. It’s the best.”

So... go ahead and continue being jealous. That’s only natural. But it’s nice to see that Platsman really is appreciating this #blessing to the fullest.