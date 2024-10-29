Believe it or not, the holidays are pretty much here! Halloween is wrapping up, and we’re all about to be inundated with Christmas music in every single store and vibrant Target commercials shelling out the latest deals.

In my humble opinion, it’s never too early to get started on holiday shopping for loved ones, especially those who are a little harder to shop for like our tweens!

One mom on TikTok reached out to her followers, asking what everyone is getting the tweens in their lives this holiday season, and she got some really great answers!

“What are we buying tweens this year? Like tweens and 11- to 15-year-olds. I mean last year was the Stanley, the Lululemon, the Sol De Janeiro body spray,” Samantha begins.

“Comment what you're getting your tweens because I don't know what to do for this age. It's so weird. Don't drop me your Ugg prices. Give me your Lululemon purse, Stanley prices if you know what I mean.”

We do know what she means! While a nice pair of Ugg slippers will run you around $110 a pair, Lululemon belt bags and Stanley cups typically cost around $30 - $40.

From Samantha’s comment section, here’s a list of some of the best gifts for tweens for the 2024 holiday season!

Jellycat Stuffed Animals

White Fox Hoodie

Kendra Scott Necklace

3D STEM Puzzles

LUSH Scrubee Body Butter

Love Shack Fancy Body Mist

Wireless Headphones

Kosas Mini ‘Blush Is Life’ Trio

Permanent bracelets

Bubble Skincare

LEGO® Flower Bouquet & Flower Sets

Owala water bottles

Summer Fridays lip balms

Diamond Art kits

Crew ankle Nike socks

Fahlo Animal Tracking Bracelets

Gaming chairs

Nike tech fleece

Electric scooter

Funko pops

While several suggestions were gifts like above, others had alternatives to a typical present.

“No gifts. Family trip,” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “This year I created a Christmas survey. It asks top 3 favorite fast food, top 3 favorite places to shop, 5 favorite candies/snacks, 5 items you want under 20, 5 items you want under 100.”

“Mine asked for experiences. She said she would rather make memories than have stuff,” one user shared.

“My friend doesn’t do Christmas anymore she takes her kids on vacation. Her kids love it and she makes memories along the way,” another wrote.

The tween years are not easy and that includes figuring out what to get them for the holidays (if you don’t want to just straight up ask them), hopefully this video filled with suggestions helps!