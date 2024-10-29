so many good ideas!

This Mom Wants To Know What We're All Buying Our Tweens For Christmas This Year

"I don't know what to do for this age. It's so weird."

by Katie Garrity
One mom on TikTok reached out to her followers, asking what everyone is getting the tweens in their ...
samsfluffnuggets / TikTok
Believe it or not, the holidays are pretty much here! Halloween is wrapping up, and we’re all about to be inundated with Christmas music in every single store and vibrant Target commercials shelling out the latest deals.

In my humble opinion, it’s never too early to get started on holiday shopping for loved ones, especially those who are a little harder to shop for like our tweens!

One mom on TikTok reached out to her followers, asking what everyone is getting the tweens in their lives this holiday season, and she got some really great answers!

“What are we buying tweens this year? Like tweens and 11- to 15-year-olds. I mean last year was the Stanley, the Lululemon, the Sol De Janeiro body spray,” Samantha begins.

“Comment what you're getting your tweens because I don't know what to do for this age. It's so weird. Don't drop me your Ugg prices. Give me your Lululemon purse, Stanley prices if you know what I mean.”

We do know what she means! While a nice pair of Ugg slippers will run you around $110 a pair, Lululemon belt bags and Stanley cups typically cost around $30 - $40.

From Samantha’s comment section, here’s a list of some of the best gifts for tweens for the 2024 holiday season!

Jellycat Stuffed Animals

Jellycat Stuffed Animals

Welcome to the home of the Jellycat family where our mission is to share joy!

$28

White Fox Hoodie

This hoodie is an oversized fit and features elasticated ribbed cuffs & hem, hood, soft fleeced fabric for extra comfort and a puff print logo centre front.

$59.99

Kendra Scott Necklace

A dainty stone and delicate metallic chain combine to create the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz, your new favorite wear-anywhere accessory.

$55

3D STEM Puzzles

Dive into augmented reality and look at how the Tachometer works. Interact with the model via a special AR application from Ugears.

$19.99

LUSH Scrubee Body Butter

Scrub up with a bee-autiful blend of ground almonds and coconut shell, and a honey, cocoa butter and shea butter base.

$11

Love Shack Fancy Body Mist

A sweet fruity floral hair and body mist that smells like dessert. This delicious scent gets its sweetness from a pink vanilla sugar note spun with creamy rose, tart passion fruit, violet and sandalwood.

$26

Wireless Headphones

$38

Kosas Mini ‘Blush Is Life’ Trio

A Kosas.com exclusive! Customize your trio of bestselling blushes. A clean, silky smooth talc-free powder blush baked with squalane + hyaluronic acid in dimensional color duos for a healthy flush of color.

$70

Permanent bracelets

$44.95

Bubble Skincare

Feast your face on SIX FULL-SIZED Bubble faves in one festive gift set. This deeply hydrating routine helps boost your skin’s moisture barrier and restores softness to windswept winter skin. Each set comes with an exclusive gift-ready Bubble bag so you can easily store this skincare treasure trove.

$70

LEGO® Flower Bouquet & Flower Sets

LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet

Giving and receiving flowers is always joyful, and this LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet (10313) crafts set for adults puts a creative spin on a timeless gift.

$59.99
$52.40

Owala water bottles

$27

Summer Fridays lip balms

$24

Diamond Art kits

$10.19

Crew ankle Nike socks

$31.81

Fahlo Animal Tracking Bracelets

$29.95

Gaming chairs

$99.99

Nike tech fleece

Electric scooter

$277.77

Funko pops

$16.98

While several suggestions were gifts like above, others had alternatives to a typical present.

“No gifts. Family trip,” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “This year I created a Christmas survey. It asks top 3 favorite fast food, top 3 favorite places to shop, 5 favorite candies/snacks, 5 items you want under 20, 5 items you want under 100.”

“Mine asked for experiences. She said she would rather make memories than have stuff,” one user shared.

“My friend doesn’t do Christmas anymore she takes her kids on vacation. Her kids love it and she makes memories along the way,” another wrote.

The tween years are not easy and that includes figuring out what to get them for the holidays (if you don’t want to just straight up ask them), hopefully this video filled with suggestions helps!