Uber Is Offering Teens Free Rides To Prom (And Back)

Prom night is incredibly memorable for both teens and their parents. But the high school social event of the year can also be associated with underaged drinking and distracted or late-night driving — automotive hazards that can lead to tragedy.

Now ride-share app Uber is responding to prom night anticipation (and anxiety) by offering teens ages 13-17 and their dates a free ride on them, both to and from the big event, for up to $20 per ride. The set-up means that parents can save on the expense of a hired car, kids can avoid getting dropped off at the big event by their parents, and the teens are in safe hands from start to finish.

An added bonus? If the kids are hungry after the party, they can use a $20 UberEats coupon to partake in midnight snacks.

“Prom is such a meaningful milestone for teens, and we want to help make it even more joyful and stress-free — for them and their parents,” Georgie Jeffreys, Uber’s Head of Marketing North America, wrote in an email. “With Uber teen accounts, we’re giving teens the freedom to celebrate their big night on their own terms, while giving parents peace of mind.’

Parents can take advantage of this promotion by heading to their profile and adding their teen to their account (if they haven’t already).

Uber Teen accounts allow older kids to request their own rides and order their own meals, but under a family plan with adult supervision. The teens are paired with experienced and highly rated drivers, and kids can enjoy safety features while parents can get live tracking.

The offer expires on May 31, and is not valid in California.