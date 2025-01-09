I was 16 when I failed my driver’s license test. I didn’t even do anything outwardly wrong, but the DMV tester said that I simply didn’t look comfortable or confident enough behind the wheel yet. I was crushed, and not only that, but I had to continue to rely on my older brother and my working parents to get to school, my job, and my friends’ houses.

Now, Uber is offering a solution to teen drivers around the country who need a bit more time and practice before they can get behind the wheel legally. Specifically, they’re letting teens who flopped either the written test or road test get a few free rides on Uber before they can schedule an opportunity to try again.

“We know being a teenager is hard enough, especially if your driver’s test doesn’t go as planned,” Georgie Jeffreys, Head of Marketing at Uber, North America, told Scary Mommy in a statement. “Whether it’s a ride home from school or to the mall with friends, we’re making it easier for teens to stay mobile and independent until they can get back on the road.”

Teens who want to take Uber up on their offer can head to the Uber Teen webpage and fill out a little information about themselves and their failed test — and teens who don’t yet have a teen account will need to create one.

After that, they will get the chance to take six free Uber rides, up to $20 each, in the month following their failed test.

Uber Teen launched in May 2023, as a way for teens to ride more independently around town — and as a way for parents to have a safe way to get their teens from here to there, whether to a friends’ house, school, or a job.

How does it work? A parent can add a teenaged kid, ages 13 to 17, onto their account, allowing the child to access the app on their own device, making it easy to request a ride. There are lots of safety features, too. Parents are notified when their kids request a ride and can track them in real time, for example.

The drivers’ license promotion runs until the end of March. To take advantage, you or your teen may visit Uber’s website or access it on the app itself.