The Most Powerful, Thought-Provoking Statements Made About The Uvalde Shooting

The nation is reeling after one of the largest school shootings in U.S history — which came directly on the heels of a race-motivated mass shooting in a Buffalo grocery store that left 10 Black Americans dead. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman, who had bought two AR-15 rifles on his birthday, opened fire at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing two teachers and 19 children.

In the aftermath, parents across the globe hugged their kids a little tighter — okay, a lot tighter — while many in-office politicians flung the same empty platitudes and “thoughts and prayers” without taking any significant action.

At the same time many people reiterated the same important points that we’ve heard for years — since the Parkland shooting, since the Sandy Hook murders, since Columbine:

This doesn’t happen in other countries.

Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough.

Kids should be safe in school.

Others had new insights that they shared on Twitter that are critical to think about and discuss. Here are some of the ones worth sharing.