School is coming (or maybe has already started for you and your kids) and it’s time for 1,000 different push notifications a day, emails from the teacher, sports sign-ups, and several opportunities to volunteer or chair some fun run or school fundraiser.

But what if you don’t want to be a part of all that? Enter: the Venmo mom!

One TikTok mom (@nealfamilychaos) expressed her frustrations about feeling judged by other parents who volunteer at their kids’ schools while she sends over some cash, but is that really bad?

She explains that she does not like getting super involved in classroom volunteer work, calling it “stressful” because she senses she may be judged.

“I don't know about anyone else out there, but Meet the Teacher is super stressful because I do not want to be involved at all. I will make sure my kids obviously do their homework, get to school on time and stuff. But I don't want to be on PTO, PTA, room mom, team mom. I don't want to do any of that,” she admits.

“And I start getting real stressed when they start asking for volunteers. And I'm like, ‘Oh, no. I know they're judging me because I'm not raising my hand’, but I don't want to do all that extra shit. I don't want to come in. I don't want to set up.”

While she openly admits that she does not want to do any of the actual physical labor that goes into helping in her kid’s classroom, she will happily send over money to make it all happen.

“If the room mom needs money for everyone to participate. Fine. I'll Venmo money right over ... I even told one of the coaches today that I am a Venmo mom.”

Her very real take on volunteering for school started quite a conversation in her comment section on TikTok.

One user joked, “Ma’am, I’m a teacher and don’t want to be involved in meet the teacher. 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

“As a PTO and room mom we appreciate the send money moms. A place for everyone! Lol” another wrote.

“As a room mom, I love venmo moms!” another said.

“I’ll literally pay for the entire event, just don’t make me actually go 😂,” wrote a fellow Venmo mom.

“As a teacher, you would be one of my favorite parents, I’m sorry, but the room mom I’ve had are so snobby and gossipy. I would’ve just liked you and only you. 💜💜” another said.

The OP replied, “Thank you! Yes I can’t take high school drama where my kids are just supposed to be learning!”

“There is a place for everyone. I’ve done all of the things and none of the things, send funds and toss that guilt. I send the snacks mom 😉,” another wrote.

Totally this! While this mom might feel judgment for only supplying the cash for the school events, she’s actually an integral part of making everything go off without a hitch.

After her video blew up, @nealfamilychaos made an update video, thanking everyone for making her feel less alone plus giving a huge shoutout to the moms who do the work inside the classrooms and school.

She said, “I'm glad that I found other women that are like me, other moms that are like me, that are just like ‘Take my money, please don't ask me to do anything more than that.’”

“We're super involved in cheerleading and football and baseball and school. I mean, involved as in like, my kids play those activities and I've been with all those moms, but you know what I mean. So thank you to all of those moms that like doing that because you do make it special for the kids and you put a lot of effort and time in and you are appreciated on my end, on my kids end.”