5 Ways To Help Your Baby Feel Better When They’re Having Tummy Troubles

I’ll never forget the first time my baby woke up crying and seemingly couldn’t be soothed. She was arching her back and squirming and her face was scrunched up like she was mad. I went through my usual checklist of making sure she was fed, not too warm or cold, had a clean diaper, and didn’t want her paci, to no avail. Then, just as I was about to lose all hope for either of us ever sleeping again, she farted extravagantly and then drifted back to sleep.

If your baby is giving similar cues like squirming and back-arching and your usual soothing techniques aren’t working, you may also be dealing with gas or indigestion. In short — an upset tummy. Thankfully, there are some things you can do to prevent and relieve your baby’s tummy troubles.

Massage & Exercise

My child’s pediatrician recommended the “I love you” belly massage to help move trapped gas through the intestines. With a gentle hand, I started at the top of my baby’s stomach and drew the letter I, then a heart, then the letter U. If that didn’t help, the next trick was to bicycle her legs, bringing her knees to her chest and then out to get air out. You may also find this gets more than gas flowing. Sometimes a few minutes of supervised tummy time can be enough to relieve internal pressure of stuck gas.

Try Goat Milk Formula

There are a lot of reasons why parents either supplement their child’s feeding with formula or choose to use it as their child’s only source of food. And for babies with more sensitive tummies, goat milk formula may be the answer. Aussie Bubs Goat Milk Formula is the # 1 goat milk formula in the U.S., and for good reason — this Aussie company founded by a mum on a mission to give her baby an easier-to-digest formula sources its goat milk from happy goats cared for by farmers selected to meet strict controls on quality and transparency. Who doesn’t love a happy goat?

You may find it surprising that goat milk formula actually has a few features that make it more similar to breast milk than cow milk formula, like higher levels of medium chain fatty acids (MCFA). It also contains prebiotics for digestive and gut health and lower levels of lactose — a relief for moms of babies with sensitive tummies.

Of course, if you’d rather stick to cow milk based formulas, Aussie Bubs offers that too with their Organic Grass Fed Cow Milk Formula, maintaining the same high levels of strict quality control with milk sourced from free-range cows that joyfully graze on fresh, green grass 365 days a year.

Keep A Food Journal

If you’re feeding your child breast milk and your child is experiencing an upset stomach, there’s a chance that what you’re eating is impacting their digestive system. Keep a food journal and try to notice if what you eat is impacting how your baby feels after they eat. You may need to experiment with trial and error to see if eliminating certain foods makes mealtime better for your baby.

Check Baby’s Latch

Whether breastfeeding or getting their nutrients through a bottle, there’s a chance your baby is also getting air when they’re eating, and this can cause pain and discomfort. A lactation consultant may be able to help you and your baby find a secure, comfortable latch to avoid gas caused by excess air.

If you’re solely bottle feeding or alternating between breast and bottle, you'll want to be sure you’re using a bottle nipple that fills completely during a feeding. Consider a nipple with a slower flow, too, as this can help eliminate Baby’s need to gulp and take in air that can cause gas.

Slow Down & Take More Burp Breaks

Snuggling with our babies while they eat can be a wonderful bonding experience, but sometimes we feel rushed to get back to work, sleep, or the needs of another child. Hurrying through a feeding or feeding with distractions, though, can cause tummy troubles. By slowing down and adding more burp breaks, babies can digest their milk or formula better and will be less likely to hold onto excess air neither one of you want to deal with later.

If you’ve added extra burping sessions, corrected Baby’s latch, and tried a gentle formula like Aussie Bubs Goat Milk Formula, and your baby is still struggling with an upset stomach, it’s always good to check in with their pediatrician or a trusted medical provider. You don’t have to go this alone, and know that in time you will find the best way to soothe your baby’s belly.