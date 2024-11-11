Kids say the darndest things. But you know who says even darnder things? Complete strangers who have an opinion on kids. Your kids. And TikTok creator Amanda Bouldin (@afterhourswithamanda) has a message to those folks after two particularly rude comments about her three “tiny queens” in a Trader Joe’s: “We need to knock it off.”

Bouldin is a proud “girl mom.” She doesn’t call herself that, but she has three daughters and absolutely loves getting to raise them. Recently, they were preparing for a cheer competition and — as any sports parent can tell you — the lead-up was pretty chaotic with practices and lead-up events. So the four ladies decided to head over to Trader Joe’s for a little treat — because who hasn’t earned it after such a week?

“We were in the fruit section and I can tell this lady’s watching me,” Bouldin says. “You know how you can tell when people are watching you? She proceeds to walk up to me without warning and give me a side hug, and then she says [with a groan] ‘Ugh. Three girls?’”

*record scratch moment*

“Ummm... yes, ma’am, those are my three tiny queens,” she continues. “And I proceed to say ‘I love it. I am thriving — living my best life.’”

The woman gave a skeptical fake laugh and walked away.

Rude. And the eldest tiny queen knew it. She asked her mom, “Was she trying to be rude?” and was reassured by Bouldin that this was not her problem and they continued shopping.

“Less than five minutes later” they were in the frozen food section choosing desserts. Boudin’s usual dairy-free choice wasn’t available, and one of her daughters felt bad getting an option her mom couldn’t eat, too. So considerate and sweet, right? After Boudin reassured her kiddos that they didn’t have to worry about her, another stranger chimes in.

“Enjoy it while they’re young; they’re not that nice when they’re older.”

Boudin politely but firmly corrected him (“They’ll be like this forever; they’re pretty awesome”) and the tiny queens? They just stared.

“There’s not a world we live in where we need to degrade who the tiny people are to build camaraderie,” Bouldin concludes.

It’s so disheartening to be reminded that we, as a society, haven’t unpacked our baggage about this. Why do we think all girls are going to grow up to be miserable? Or that boys are all rowdy and nothing else (which many TikTok users lamented in the comments)?

“I had a mom like you and I never went through a mean “I hate my mom” phase,” one commenter noted.

“As a girl who grew up with 5 other tiny queens, I second this!” said another. “Our parents always got weird looks and disrespectful comments towards us. Our mom loves having 6 girls, never a dull moment!”

“I’m the youngest of 5 girls. I remember overhearing so many comments people made to my parents, especially my dad. ‘Oh your poor dad,’ ‘so many emotions in one house!’” recalled another. “It also stuck with me. My parents were great tho and have always made us girls feel so empowered and special regardless of the weird comments.”

Heaven forbid we encourage children and send the message that they are destined for kindness. Do we think the people who cling to these ideas ever stop and consider that their “prophecies” are, perhaps, part of the problem? So to all the tiny queens out there, and to all the parents lucky enough to raise them: shine on!