Real Talk: Why Do Kids Get The Best Clothes?

I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve seen an ad for clothing on social media. Most of the time, my algorithm has got me all wrong: Either I don’t like what they’re serving me (a taupe turtleneck? really?) or they think I’m a Vanderbilt. (Yes, I do love this Alexander McQueen jacket, but are you going to give me the $6,400 it costs?) Every now and then I’ll see something I absolutely adore that’s a reasonable price... only to find out it’s a children’s item. Why do kids get such good clothes? And why can’t we get them in adult sizes?

It’s a question perfectly illustrated by TikTok creator and podcaster Jessie Jolles (@jessie_jolles) as she was out shopping with a friend. One by one, she held up positively chic outfits to lament the fact that, try as we may, none of us are fitting into a 3T.

“Why are they ageist?” she asks, holding up a dress with a flouncy white skirt and a pink top. Very Carrie Bradshaw-coded. “And why would they think I wouldn’t want this, too?”

She holds up another — a vibrantly patterned sundress complete with a purse that’s shaped like a strawberry. “It’s adult-phobic.”

These outfits run the gamut from Boss Baby (“This girl is higher up than I am. I’m begging her for a job at this point”) to whimsical and full of accessories (“This comes with sunglasses! Where’s this for adults?!”).

The colors are better. The accessories are included. The cuts are creative and so much fun. Why can I find dozens of outfits I love for my little nieces but shopping for myself feels like the world’s most annoying scavenger hunt?

“I’m so sick of these newbies getting all the fashion fun,” one commenter half-joked. “Like, get to the back of the line.”

“My mom and I constantly say this!” exclaimed another. “Especially about kids’ shoes! Why don’t I get to have fun rainbow sparkly shoes just because I’m an adult?! They’re gate keeping our childlike wonder and whimsy.”

“I’d buy that one little dress just for the little strawberry purse,” a third declared. “I literally would.” (I’d support you in that, miss.)

So, dear clothing companies: Please take this as your sign to expand your color palate and consult with your local preschoolers about the fashion trends they predict for next season. Because based on this video and its almost quarter of a million likes, I think there’s money to be made here...