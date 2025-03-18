It is (nearly) spring in most of the country, which means it’s time for some cleaning, or if you’re not up for that, a little reset. In this month’s installment of Hang On, Buying (in which Scary Mommy and Romper editors share their favorite picks in all kinds of categories), we’re focusing on items that zhuzh up our homes — and our closets — for the season ahead.

So, even though everything seems like a giant dumpster fire, at least our internal spaces will be full of color and hope?!

The What: Stone Lain Fosca Bone China Set

The Why:

An important part of Hot Girl Spring is buying some plates that are also kind of bowls. This cute set has clean, modern lines and is great for things like salads and pasta. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

The What: L'etat Libre D'Orange Ultimate Discovery Kit

The Why:

I have decided it's time to become a perfume person? I find this stupid hobby so delightful and have gone in a matter of weeks from knowing nothing to pure obsession. I love this irreverent perfume house and want to sniff all their goods. — Meaghan O’Connell, Features Editor, Romper

The What: Duluth Trading Lightweight Knit Tote

The Why:

OK, is it just me, or does the bourbon-brown-check pattern on this knit tote from Duluth remind you of a picnic basket? It feels like a subtle reminder that we’ve finally made it back to the season of sunny outdoor fun. I love how lightweight it is while still being super sturdy and roomy. Plus, the mesh pocket inside is fantastic for keeping my essentials within easy reach. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

The What: Simplified Leatherette File Folder

The Why:

I'm a weirdo about my taxes and need everything to be in a pretty file with labels and paper clips. When these leatherette file folders came into my life, I was floored. It's so sturdy and sleek! I feel organized and cute — a winning combo! — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

The What: Artificial Flowers

The Why:

I am 42 years old, and I still kill every plant or flower I come in contact with. So when I saw these pretty artificial flowers on Amazon, I knew I had to have them. They'll brighten up my living room even on these (still) dreary days of early spring. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

The What: Noon & Moon Lollipop Wine Glasses

The Why:

These glasses are so adorable in person, and I'm now obsessed with everything from this brand. I just think they're precious and looking at them makes me happy. These coffee sets also catch my eye big time. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

The What: Shelfy: Fridge Purifier

The Why:

Every spring, I do a major deep clean on our fridge. It gets so gross in there, from sticky spills to mystery crumbs. And don't get me started on that box of leftovers growing some sort of science experience in the back of the fridge that I forgot about! After I did my deep clean, I added the Shelfy, an air purifier for your fridge. The Shelfy keeps fruits and vegetables fresh longer, eliminates bacteria, odors, and pollutants, and reduces waste and helps preserve your food better. — Katie Garrity

The What: Glaze Supergloss

The Why:

If fake spring has you falling down a rabbit hole of all the ways you can switch up your look, grab Supergloss before you reach for box dye (or worse, scissors). The color deposits over your natural shade and lasts for a few washes, so you can freshen up your hair for a fun event or test a new shade before you fully commit. It also leaves your hair feeling super soft and hydrated! — Megan LaCreta, Associate Editor, Social

The What: She Bird Linen Dress

The Why:

Is it even spring if you're not moving through the world in a full-length linen dress? It is not. I love this one from SheBird that has a built-in bra, so that you can look like you don't care (but really you care). — Sarah Aswell

The What: Bitty Bogg® Bag

The Why:

I had to grab this tiny Bogg bag for my daughter. She's very into purses right now, and this just was the perfect, durable, and adorable bag she can use for all her activities or as a storage bag for our spring break road trip. — Katie Garrity

The What: Lotus Flower Trinket Box

The Why:

Whenever I have to get dressed up and leave the house, I literally start shedding as soon as I walk back in the door — taking off my jewelry in the process. I often sit it down on our entry table, so I needed a little catch-all for that spot. I’m so happy to have come across Ten Thousand Villages, a fair-trade marketplace where you can find all sorts of affordable, ethically-made goods created by artisans worldwide who are paid a living wage. This Lotus Trinket Box feels just right for spring! It was handcrafted by artisans with Mesh, a nonprofit in India that works with people who have leprosy and other disabilities. It’s stunning, and I can’t wait to tuck all my jewelry and other little treasures here. — Julie Sprankles

The What: Block Shop Napkins

The Why:

I buy a set of Blockshop napkins every two to three years, and I think I'm due for a refresh. They are so cheery and soft and make me happy when I set the table with them every night. — Meaghan O’Connell

The What: Lake Pajamas

The Why:

My friends have long been fans of Lake pajamas for their comfort, cuteness, and durability. I never partook because I was an Old Navy and Target PJ person for a long time. But when my last pair of beloved Old Navy PJ bottoms finally kicked the can, I decided to take advantage of a Lake sale and buy a pair. And oh my, was I missing out. The fabric is insanely soft, the prints are cute, and the length of the pants and arm sleeves is just right on my 5'2" frame. Needless to say, I get the hype, and you will too. — Kate Auletta

The What: SkinPharm Gentle Rinse

The Why:

This is so light and fresh on my skin — and it feels perfect in a season where I want to put away heavy scents and thick moisturizers. — Sarah Aswell

The What: Charmspring Springboard

The Why:

If your kid has been beefing with you about getting ready for school or bed, I highly recommend one of these visual routine boards. I received this one as a PR gift, but I would purchase it myself now seeing how much my 4-year-old likes it. I told him he should check it to make sure I did everything I was supposed to do to get him ready, and the reverse psychology has him initiating the steps of his routine instead of me dragging him out from behind his dresser to forcibly brush his teeth. — Katie McPherson

The What: Mad Mats Outdoor Rug in Palm Leaf Print

The Why:

Once we emerged from our winter funk, I realized our front patio was looking bleak and needed a makeover. I love that this Mad Mats rug is made from 100% recycled plastic and is UV-protected and fade-proof, so it’s very low maintenance. The blue palm leaf print is such a cheery pop of color, too! — Julie Sprankles

The What: Joey Wölffer Beach Shack Candle

The Why:

This candle SCREAMS warm, sunny days. I light it pretty much bookending daylight savings time, and my house smells like a happy, sunshiney place because of it. It lasts a looong time, too, and it's cute on a countertop to boot. — Kate Auletta

The What: Rellery Flower Ring

The Why:

This ring honestly just makes me so happy every time I look at it on my finger! The little hand-drawn flower petals are so charming — it’s giving sophisticated hippie, very Drew Barrymore-coded. And the quality is amazing, so I know it’s something I can look forward to popping on for a dopamine boost for many springs to come. — Julie Sprankles

The What: Kork Bucket Bag

The Why:

How cute is this bag? I love how big it is while still being super light and airy, and the plaid lining just makes me happy. Perfect for spring and then goes right into beach bag season. — Sarah Aswell

The What: By the Table Ombré Titanium Nonstick Cookware Set

The Why:

Most of my cookware is pretty neutral — stainless steel, taupe, cream — but we’ve been doing a lot of entertaining lately, and I always wish I had something pretty to double as a serving dish. So, I went outside of my normal comfort zone and opted for this gorgeous lavender ombre set of modular cookware from By the Table. The detachable handle makes for super easy transitions from stove to table, then table to dishwasher or fridge, and the magnetic lid knobs keep things stackable. It’s so smart and so functional yet also so very aesthetic. — Julie Sprankles

The What: Grey Bandit Ginny Cardigan

The Why:

We had 'fake spring' here in the Midwest not too long ago, and this cropped cardigan was the perfect add-on to my outfit. It kept me warm and also is just the cutest, slouchy style! — Katie Garrity

The What: Diff Eyewear Jordan Sunglasses

The Why:

I've been wearing the same pair of Ray-Bans that my friend found in her backseat since, like, 2013. It was time for grownup sunglasses. Diff's frames feel so sturdy and are so, so cute. I love that they don't have those dumb nose pads that get stuck in your hair when you put them on top of your head. I feel very cute and sassy when I wear these and love the tortoise color. — Katie McPherson

Hang On, Buying highlights the things we love so much we had to let you all in on the secret.