13 Truly Fun Party Games For Teenagers That Won’t Be Met With Eye Rolls

Jutta Klee/ Getty

Teens seem to party in two ways: They either go buck wild when parents aren’t around or they sit (separated by gender) on opposite sides of the room staring at each other. If you’re planning a party for your teenie bopper, you’re probably hoping for a party that lives somewhere in between. A few game ideas can go a long way in helping to get the ball rolling, the hormones to simmer, and the sweet baby turtles to come out of their shell. Good luck finding the perfect balance… and with getting your teen to allow you to make these suggestions without rolling their eyes.

1. Never Have I Ever

This game might best be played in small groups, where kids know each other really well. The fun is in getting to shock your friends. Give each kid some candy. Each teen takes a turn saying, “Never have I ever…” followed by something they’ve never done. (“Kissed someone I’m not related to” or “Crossed the Mississippi”) If any of their friends have done that thing, they eat a piece of candy.

2. Knees and Elbows

This is pretty much a classic passing game. Have party-goers stand in a circle and give one person something to hold between their knees. It can be anything — a water (or air-filled) balloon, a ball, etc. They have to pass it around the circle using only their knees and elbows. To make it more competitive (or in bigger groups), have the party split into two teams and work to get the item down the line.

3. Honey, If You Love Me…

This is another game that gets better if your party-goers know each other well. There’s only one major rule: No touching! “It” must try to make any “honey” smile or laugh by saying some version of, “Honey, if you love me, won’t you please just smile?” The longer it takes, the harder they’ll work. Once someone smiles or laughs, they become “it.”

4. Pass the Peanut

You don’t have to use peanuts. Have your gang stand or sit in a circle or in two lines. Each person should hold a plastic spoon in their mouths. The person at the start of the line should have a peanut, cotton ball, M&M or something light on their spoons. Without using hands, have them pass the item around.

5. Medusa

Have everyone sit or stand in a circle, looking down at the ground. On your “go,” everyone must look up. If two people make eye contact, they must scream and play dead. This continues until there are only two people left. You could call them the winners, but the real “winners” are everyone who gets to see their friends’ dramatic deaths.

6. Would You Rather?

Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck? Would you rather walk to the North Pole or the South Pole? Would you rather be born in the 1960s or in the year you were actually born in? Would you rather have a cool car you could only drive on weekends or crummy car that could get you anywhere, any time? You get the idea.

7. Singing Bingo

There are two ways to play this game. You could either make BINGO cards with overused words in songs (like “Baby” or “Oh”) and scan the radio for a BINGO (or have your teens take turns singing their favorite songs). Or, you can make up flashcards with those same popular words and have teams take turns drawing cards and trying to sing a song that contains the word. (You could even only let a player from each team see the card and start singing and see who can guess the “keyword.”)

8. Yard Twister

If you have great weather and a tiny house… or if you just want your teens to scram for a bit, this is a great option. Get some yard paint and paint a giant Twister board out on the grass. It’s pretty harmless, but teens always love the chance to be in close proximity to one another.

9. Scavenger Hunt

We’re sure that you’ve been to a mall and seen giggling teens scurrying from one store to another, clearly on a mission. Be the person giving the mission. Come up with a list of fun things for them to hunt down and either buy or take pictures of. Great examples are, “The cutest employee at Zumies” or “With a Narwhal.” You can scout the mall ahead of time to find things super specific, or be vague and see where the hunt takes them. If you’re social media savvy, definitely consider making an Instagram hashtag for the night. Then you have a great way to keep track of your kids’ adventures while allowing yourself to be more hands-off. Plus, then you’ll have your memories all in one place.

10. Suck & Blow

It sounds dirty, right? However, it’s fairly innocent. Have your teens stand in a circle and give one person a playing card to hold onto using only their mouths. (They’ll need to suck in to keep it up.) Have them pass the card around until it reaches the other end. If anyone drops it, they’re out and the card starts back at the beginning.

11. Sleeping Beauty

This is similar to, “Honey, if you love me.” Have one person lie down and pretend to be asleep. Everyone else must try to “wake them” by making them laugh or smile. No touching!

12. Taste the Rainbow

Dump Skittles into a bowl in the middle of the table and arm each player with a straw and a cup. Everyone must use their straw to suck up Skittles. The first person to collect each color Skittle into their cup is the winner.

13. Sardines

Think of this as the opposite of hide and seek. You’ll need a lot of space. One person hides and then everyone else splits up and tries to find them. The twist? When a person finds the hider, they hide with them. The game is over when the last person finds the group.

Related: 34 Fun And Easy Minute To Win It Games For Kids Everyone Will Enjoy