Even a Burnt Penis Couldn’t Stop This Couple From Trying to Get Pregnant

A broken pot, a burnt penis and an ovulation cycle make up this true life story from Scary Mommy.

In our first episode of ‘Scary Mommy Stories’ we meet a young married couple trying to have a baby. However, a gesture of love turns into a horrible accident that almost keeps them from their dream of starting a family. Come back each week for a hilarious new episode.

More about Scary Mommy Stories:

Scary Mommy Stories re-creates real life stories of motherhood. From epic fails to heroic mom tales, this hilarious look at mom life will make you feel like you’re not alone.

