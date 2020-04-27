Ovulation Calculator: Find Out The Most Fertile Days In Your Menstrual Cycle

SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty

Trying to get pregnant? You’ve come to the right place. Well, we can at least help point you in the right direction — the baby-making itself is obviously an extracurricular activity for the bedroom (or car, or kitchen counter or, you know, wherever). But we digress. Here’s the 4-1-1 on conceiving.

The most fertile days of your menstrual cycle occur around the time you’re ovulating. According to the American Pregnancy Association, this is known as your “Estimated Fertility Window.” Before we dive into the science, pop your details into our ovulation calculator and, based on the info you provide, we’ll help you pinpoint which dates in your next cycle have an increased likelihood of getting you knocked up.

Why is this the best time to get pregnant?

We’re gonna let you in on a little secret no one told us when we were new to the whole baby-making thing — you’ll see the initials “TTC” everywhere. You’ll see it on message boards. You’ll see it in articles. You’ll start to see it in your sleep, even. It means “trying to conceive.” And if you are, in fact, joining the TTC universe, you obviously want to know everything you can about the process. The one that happens after sex or insemination, that is — you’re probably up-to-speed on the birds and the bees by now.

For conception to take place, you need at least one sperm hanging out in the fallopian tube during ovulation. This spirited little swimmer must be able to fertilize the eggs within 12 to 24 hours of the egg being released from the ovary. Sperm can only survive a maximum of 5 days in the female reproductive tract, meaning very few even live long enough to make it to the eggs.

So, to increase the odds, you’ll want to take advantage of every opportunity in the days leading up to ovulation. Of course, this means you need to actually know when you’re ovulating.

How to calculate your average menstrual cycle length?

With an endless stream of period tracker apps available at your fingertips it’s easy to just let the app do all the math for you. And that’s totally fine and in fact smart to have a written log of your cycle somewhere at easy reach. That said, it’s still good to know the math behind the app’s calculation, especially since it’s so easy.

Calculate your cycle by counting from the first day of your period to the day before the next first day. So, say you got your period March 1 and the next first day was March 31. That means your cycle lasted from March 1 to March 30, coming to a 30 day cycle. Since our cycles can fluctuate month to month, it’s best to take the average of three months worth of data to get a more accurate snapshot of your cycle length.

How can you tell if you’re ovulating?

Our ovulation calculator will give you a general guide to help you track your ovulation. Ovulation kits (which detect the presence of luteinizing hormone in urine), ovulation microscopes (which observe visual changes to saliva brought on my estrogen), and electronic fertility monitors (which use oral and vaginal sensors to track ovulation) are also popular choices for predicting the estimated fertility window.

You can also pay attention to common physical and physiological symptoms such as change in cervical fluid, basal body temperature, and changes in cervical position or firmness. Possible secondary signs include light spotting, slight cramping, breast tenderness, abdominal bloating, increased sex drive, and heightened senses.

If you suspect you may be pregnant, a checklist of early pregnancy symptoms and a pregnancy test can help confirm your suspicions, in which case, congrats. Did you know you don’t have to wait until your first OB appointment to find out your due date? By entering your conception date or the first day of your last period into Scary Mommy’s due date calculator can lock down when your little one will make their big appearance.