Photos Of The Royal Family At Christmas — Then And Now — Show That They’re Really Nothing Like Us

by December 17, 2021

What the royal family does at Christmas is… unlike anything we do during the holidays, and these photos are proof.

Royals, they’re hardly #justlikeus.

But that doesn’t mean we don’t like to gawk at how they spend their holiday season. They’ve been putting on a show for us for decades, from the days when Queen Elizabeth was still a princess, to baby Prince Harry and later toddler Princess Charlotte.

So if sparkly vintage photos of the people you love to hate are your thing, look for no further. We got you covered.

And so it begins…

1929: Princess Elizabeth on the platform at King’s Cross station, about to depart with her royal grandparents for Christmas holidays at Sandringham.
1934: Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Rose, of England, with their mother, the Duchess of York, pictured arriving at the Royal Box at the Albert Hall, London, England, when the two Princesses sang Christmas carols at a public concert for the first time.
1934: Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret watch the pantomime ‘Dick Whittington’ at the Lyceum Theatre London. They are accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of York.
1956: A laughing Princess Anne sits with her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Charles in a car taking them from Buckingham Palace to King’s Cross Station, London. They were on their way to Sandringham for the Christmas holidays.
1969: Princess Margaret with her two children Viscount Linley and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones at Windsor Castle on Christmas Eve.
1969: Christmas Day at Windsor Castle. 
1971: Queen Elizabeth II looking at a photograph album with her sons Prince Andrew (left) and Prince Edward, December 1971. Footage of this scene was used in the Queen’s Christmas Broadcast of 1971, to illustrate the theme of family.
1978: The Queen, together with her grandson Peter Phillips, and his mother, Princess Anne, during the 1978 Christmas day Television broadcast.
Enter Prince William and Prince Harry…

1982: Princess Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose with their baby son Prince William during the Christmas season at Kensington Palace on December 01, 1982 in London, England.
1982: Prince William photographed at Kensington Palace in London.
1987: Prince Harry arriving at school dressed as Pixie for Christmas play.
1988: Prince Harry dressed as a shepherd for the Christmas play at school.
1988: Prince William and Zara Phillips
Christmas Day Service at Sandringham, Norfolk, Britain.
1988: Prince William trying on a fireman’s helmet during a photocall held at the Sandringham Museum of Royal Vehicles and Cars during the Christmas holidays at Sandringham.
Late 1980s: Princess Diana and Prince Harry and Prince William with Father Christmas
1990: PRINCE HARRY AND PRINCE WILLIAM
1990: Prince William and Prince Harry meet Father Christmas Martin Keene/PA Images/PA Images/Getty

 

1995: Duchess Of York With Her Daughters, Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie, while attending the Christmas pantomime ‘Cinderella’ in aid Of ‘Children In Crisis’ of which the Duchess is patron.
1997: Prince William, and Prince Harry, attend the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church.
1997: Princes William (far right) and Harry, clutch gifts from wellwishers as they leave Sandringham Church with their father, Prince Charles, after attending morning service today (Thursday). Both teenage princes – spending their first Christmas without their mother – managed a smile and thanked people for their good wishes.
1997: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attend the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church.
The next generation…

2014: Prince George in a courtyard at Kensington Palace.
2016: Prince George of Cambridge attends Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
2016: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
2016: The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.
2019: Princess Charlotte and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at St Mary Magdalene Church
Christmas Day church service.
2020: Christmas card of Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge which features an image taken in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous showing the Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George (left), Princess Charlotte (right) and Prince Louis at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
2021: Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year which shows Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with their three children Prince George (right), Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year.
