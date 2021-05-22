Pink Says ‘I Could Have Reached Out More’ After Seeing Britney Spears Doc

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Pink addresses the Britney Spears documentary, says she wished she did more to help in the past

After the documentary “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears” premiered online, a newfound interest in Britney Spears’ conservatorship came to light. Not only are many chanting #FreeBritney online with hopes that she can free herself from her father Jamie Spears’ financial control, but the documentary highlighted just how much mental abuse Britney endured at the hands of the media and the paparazzi at the height of her fame. From the way she was spoken to in interviews to paparazzi physically stalking her, the woman has endured significant distress and Pink — who came up in Hollywood at the same time as Britney and sometimes even worked with the star — says that after seeing the documentary, she wishes she had done more to help Britney back when she was really struggling.

“I did [watch the doc],” Pink said in a new interview on Watch What Happens Live. “And I felt sad that back then, back in the early days, I didn’t know…I’m a strong person — I could have reached out more. I could’ve — I don’t know.”

Since the release of the documentary, fans the world over have rallied around Britney with the hopes that she can extricate herself from her father’s control.

However, Britney has spoken out against the documentary saying she’s “embarrassed” by the film and seems to agree with critics who say that even well-intentioned documentaries could unintentionally exploit her.

First stating that she’s “flattered” by the attention, Britney then wrote on Instagram that “these documentaries are so hypocritical…they criticize the media and then do the same thing…Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN.”

Pink echoed this sentiment, telling Andy Cohen that we shouldn’t rush to assume we know what’s best for Brit.

“I love Britney, and here’s the thing about all of us voyeurs — none of us know what’s going on,” Pink added. “We’re not there. And I would like to. I think we all would like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason — she’s a sweetheart. All I know is that she’s incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy.”

Still, Pink wonders what more she could have done or said back when Britney was struggling most.

“I don’t like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels, and she could have used some support,” she added. “And the media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum, and I just wish I could have reached out and gave her a hug.”

The latest update on Britney’s legal saga is that she has a June hearing to potentially change the status of her conservatorship. However, maybe Chris Crocker was right when she yelled at everyone to “leave Britney alone.”