Pink Reveals She Rewrote Her Will During ‘Scary’ COVID Battle

Mauricio Santana/Getty

The singer revealed that she rewrote her will and “thought it was over” during her battle with COVID-19 last spring

Ever since sharing that she and her son, Jameson, tested positive for COVID-19 last spring, Pink has been open about the toll the virus took on her family. But in a new interview, she revealed that things were “really, really bad” — so bad, in fact, that she made changes to her will in case she didn’t survive.

In an interview with Heart Radio host Mark Wright, she shared just how serious her condition was. Referring to herself and Jameson, then 3, she said, “We had COVID last year, very early in March. It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will. I thought it was over for us.”

Though her husband, Carey Hart, and nine-year-old daughter Willow, were spared from the virus, she recalled, “At the point where I thought it was over for [she and Jameson], I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.’ It was really, really scary and really bad.”

“As a parent, you think about, ‘What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world?’ — this crazy world that we live in now — and what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?'”

Both Pink and Jameson have since (thankfully!) made a full recovery, with the singer telling Wright that she “loves” having her kids at home and she’s doing the same things we’ve all been doing: baking bread. “I bake a lot of sourdough,” she shared.

She also wrote a new song in honor of Willow called “All I Know So Far,” which she says was inspired by her entire life and what she hopes her daughter will remember about her when she’s gone.

We always appreciate Pink being so candid about her experiences, but especially about her battle with COVID given that so many are still refusing to acknowledge the seriousness of the virus and the necessity of being vaccinated as soon as they’re able to. Here’s hoping that by sharing what she and her son went through that she’ll help remind others to do everything they can to keep themselves, their loved ones, and those around them healthy and safe.