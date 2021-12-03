Pink And Daughter Willow Sing For Hanukkah And It’s The Cutest

Rich Fury/Getty

Pink shared a sweet video of her family celebrating Hanukkah — and her daughter Willow can sing!

We’re in the midst of the Festival of Lights, and while eating piles of Latkes is probably our favorite way to celebrate, watching Pink’s family light their menorah and sing in Hebrew is about the warmest and fuzziest thing we’ve seen all week.

And guess what? Pink’s 10-year-old daughter Willow Sage can carry a darn tune, literally with the best of them.

“Happy Chanukah (I mess up the words to every song I sing) I wish everyone peace in their hearts,” Pink wrote in her post.

In the video, we see Pink, Willow, and four-year-old Jameson Moon, gathered at a table around the menorah—a special nine-branched candelabrum that represents the eight light-filled days of Hanukkah, plus the central candle that is used to light the others. As Jameson lights candles, Pink and Willow sing a traditional Hanukkah song in Hebrew — and they knock it out of the park.

As they wrap up the song and lighting, they exchange high-fives and holiday greetings.

“Happy Hanukkah,” we can hear dad and husband Carey Hart say from behind the camera.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Pink and Willow sing together. In February, the mother-daughter pair released “Cover Me In Sunshine,” a happy, shimmery duet that they recorded at home together during the pandemic.

‘We all know this year has been different and challenging, and at times terrifying and tumultuous, and angsty and all the things,” Pink says in an Instagram post about the song. “And I personally find comfort in music. I find comfort in song. I love singing with my daughter. We have this song… that we recorded at home, because it made us feel happy. We’re going to put it out for no other reason than that we hope that the song makes you feel happy.”

And it was almost exactly a year ago that we heard Willow and Pink in the Disney Family Singalong Special, where they performed a duet of “The Christmas Song” and blew everyone’s socks off.

Oh wow! @Pink and her daughter for #DisneyHolidaySingalong first look . So amazing! Her daughter has such a great voice! pic.twitter.com/jU3J3NC6YA — GELLY (@4Gelly) November 30, 2020

In 2018, the pair sang “A Million Dreams,” from The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, when Willow was just seven years old. You could tell she was going to have a strong voice even back then.

Pink has opened up about her Jewish identity in the past, and is doing a heck of a job passing on the cultural and history to her kids. Happy Hanukkah!