Pink Shows Off Daughter’s ‘Punk Rock Princess’ Disney Look

Pink/Instagram

Pink’s daughter Willow shows off her “punk rock princess” Disney Princess look

We love Pink because where everyone else goes right, she goes left. She learned how to be a freaking acrobat so she could do aerial stunts at her concerts. She proposed to her husband. She rocks a shaved head. Pink is a badass, and not surprisingly, she’s instilled a similar sense of that “you do you, kween” attitude in her eight-year-old daughter, Willow.

Pink took her family to Disneyland and like any Disney-loving mama with a daughter, they made a pit stop at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, you know, the princess glam squad station where little boys and girls can transform into their favorite prince or princess.

Willow opted for a blue Cinderella dress — classic — but then made the look entirely her own with purple glitter hair and wait for it — a half-shaved head. Pink hashtagged the pic, “My punk rock princess.” Like mother, like daughter, right?

“Proud Mama,” Pink wrote. “Why does she look like she works there though? She legit looks like she’s being paid for this photo #ilovedisney.”

This is seriously the embodiment of a modern-day princess. Cool, half-shaved, purple, punk hair paired with a dress fit for a ball. Women, and princesses, contain multitudes. Come to think of it, there should be a punk rocker Princess. Disney, can you get on that? Thanks.

It looks like Willow shaved off half her head and dyed it purple recently, so it’s very likely she was inspired by her mom’s December 2019 buzzcut.

Last year, Pink got real about raising daughters and her honest Instagram post was relatable af.

“I feel like I had it all figured out when she was younger. When it was just her. Now that there’s two, and such different ages, I feel flustered so much of the time. The older she gets the less clear I am on how to guide her,” Pink wrote.

“Do I take the raw honest tough way?” she wondered. “Do I cuddle her and tell her to not to worry? Do I let her be sassy knowing I want her to be strong and need her to be strong to survive in this world? Of course, but how do you interject subtlety and kindness? I already know I worry too much, don’t even bother telling me about that.”

Whatever guidance Pink settled on, it’s clear she’s got a mini-me in the making, and that doesn’t sound too bad.