33 Baby Names Inspired By National Parks For Your Little Wilderness Kid

There’s something fundamentally profound about standing in a national park, being humbled by its absolute beauty and the reminder that this world is truly such a special place. And really, what better inspiration for a baby name than that? Kids inspire the same kind of wonder.

National parks are full of great names hiding in plain sight, from the parks themselves to some of the most memorable mountains, rivers, and other landmarks found throughout. You don’t have to be an avid explorer (although that obviously makes sense) to appreciate these names — they’re just as cute if you’re an occasional camper or weekend trail-walker.

From rugged and earthy to atmospheric and unique, here are some of the best baby names inspired by national parks for your little future adventurer.

Girl Names Inspired By National Parks

Acadia One of America’s most beloved national parks, Acadia in Maine makes me think of New England Americana like rocky coastlines, lighthouses, and lobster shacks. I love that this name feels feminine and vintage-pretty while still carrying plenty of outdoorsy charm. Plus, the nickname possibilities are cute — think Cady or Dia.

Tenaya Yosemite will always be one of my favorite national parks to visit, but it doesn’t exactly make for a name that rolls right off the tongue. However, if we look inside the park, we find Tenaya (pronounced ten-eye-ah) Lake, and that makes for a beautiful alternative.

Olympia If you know exactly what I mean when I say “hoa hoa hoa” season is the best season, this name needs to be on your short list. Olympic National Park in Washington gives peak Twilight vibes thanks to its surreal mossy rainforests.

Shenandoah Virginia’s misty Blue Ridge park should be on your must-visit travel list, and quite possibly also your must-consider baby names list. According to local lore, Shenandoah means “daughter of the stars,” and how pretty is that? She could go by Shenan, Shae, Nan, or even Andi for short.

Ebey Here’s one you’re not going to hear often! Pronounced like the letters E and B (ee-bee), it’s pulled from not a national park but a national preserve: Ebey’s Landing National Historic Reserve in Washington. Still, we’re counting it because it’s too cute not to mention.

Sequoia For parents who want a baby name you won’t hear five other kids at the playground being called, this beauty is for you. Inspired by California’s towering giant sequoia trees — and the national parks they inhabit — it feels genuinely majestic and distinctive.

Halea Maui’s volcano park in Hawaii is called Haleakalā, and honestly that could make for two equally excellent name options: Halea or Kala. I’m going with Halea just because I like how modern and feminine it sounds! It’s derived from the Hawaiian word “hale,” meaning “home,” which is a lovely association.

Sierra The 400-mile-long Sierra Nevada mountain range is so vast that it spans several prominent national parks: Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon. These mountains are also home to protected areas such as the Giant Sequoia National Monument. Accordingly, this name feels strong and resolute, with that “it girl” factor.

Juniper Tree names definitely trend popular among nature names. You probably know at least one Ash, Maple, Hazel, or Willow, right? Juniper falls right in line, having recently shot up the ranks to hover around the #100 to #104 spot in the Top 150 baby names for girls. It’s undeniably sweet, and it also nods to a tree that is prevalent in national parks.

Ever Although the name Everly has steadily climbed the baby name charts over the years, its shorter form, Ever, remains rarer. This short and sweet word name means “at any time” or “always” and pays subtle homage to Everglades National Park.

Lupe I’m not sure why Guadalupe Mountains National Park doesn’t get much love, because it definitely deserves to! It’s especially scenic when a fog rolls in and curls around the mountain peaks. Adding to this name’s coolness? It means “wolf” or “river of the wolf.”

Boy Names Inspired By National Parks

Rocky Although European in origin, the name Rocky feels distinctly American thanks to a few major pop culture references — the Rocky films and The Rocky Horror Picture Show — and Colorado’s incredible Rocky Mountain National Park. So, if you’re a film buff who also loves the outdoors, you can’t really ask for much better. Rocky means “rock” (naturally) or “crow.”

Archer or Archie Not only does this name get its inspiration straight from a national park, Gateway Arch, but it also just sort of embodies the outdoor spirit that defines these areas. It means “bowman” and is easily shortened to Archie. Adventurous and approachable!

Everett On the surface, you may not think this name is directly connected to a specific park. However, it actually has ties to several! The Cuyahoga Valley National Park, located in Ohio, is home to both the historic Everett Covered Bridge and the Everett area, a once-bustling township. And Everett Townsend is widely hailed as the “Father of Big Bend National Park.” Plus, the name itself, which means “brave, wild boar,” sounds close to “evergreen.”

Jasper This name has some truly lovely nature connotations. First and foremost, it’s inspired by Canada’s famous (and breathtaking) national park. And second, it’s also the name of a precious gemstone, which may be where the name gets its meaning: “treasurer.”

Theodore The national park system we know today wouldn’t exist if not for the conservation efforts of President Theodor Roosevelt. It’s little wonder he’s the only person with a park named after him: Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. And, come on, the nickname Teddy is just right there waiting. This name means “God’s gift.”

Joshua For those who want something a little more traditional that still nods to the wild spirit of the American West and its national parks, there’s always Joshua. It’s timeless, but the fact that the desert park that shares its name looks like something out of a Dr. Seuss illustration adds a little touch of whimsy.

Gunnison In western Colorado, you’ll find Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park: a steep-walled gorge created by the Gunnison River carving through Precambrian rock. The views are almost otherworldly! This is a great pick if you want a strong, unique name with some real roots — it’s believed to stretch back as far as the 16th century with the arrival of the Ute people.

Cap When I first heard my stepsister was going to name her son Cap, I was honestly a little baffled. I didn’t even realize this was a name! But that little boy is now a year old, and Cap just feels like the most adorable name for the most adorable baby. I love that it’s a subtle nod to a national park, as it can be a shortened form of Yosemite’s iconic granite monolith, El Capitan.

Lowell Lowell National Historical Park in Massachusetts is known for preserving the nation’s first large-scale, planned industrial city, allowing guests to explore 19th-century canals, textile mills, and more. Pretty fascinating, right? Bonus: This name means “young wolf.”

Redding As someone who is a sucker for last names as first names, can we make Redding more of a thing? This one’s obviously a nod to California’s majestic Redwood National Park with its towering trees. But if you love music, too, you might like the association with “The Dock of the Bay” singer Otis Redding.

Gates Originally a topographic surname for families who lived near the entrance of a medieval walled town, Gates is gaining traction as a last-name name like the more popular Banks and Rhodes. It gives “cool kid,” and gets its inspiration from two national parks: Gates of the Arctic in Alaska, and Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri.

Gender-Neutral National Park Names

Bryce OK, first we need to talk about the meaning of this name: “speckled” or “freckled.” Could not be more precious if it tried. This one’s a natural pick for natural lovers because it conjures up images of Utah’s stunning Bryce Canyon National Park.

Rainier If you’ve ever been to Washington and seen the way Mount Rainier stands like a sentinel guarding the state, you’ll understand the powerful appeal of this name. Interestingly, it means “advice warrior,” great if you want your kid to be the one everyone turns to for counsel. I love the idea of using Rae or Ray as a gender-neutral nickname, and Raini as a girl’s nickname.

Bowie Yes, Bowie is probably most often linked to rock ‘n roll legend David Bowie, and that’s badass in and of itself. But it also nods to Arizona’s Fort Bowie National Historic Site, which preserves the ruins of a 19th-century U.S. Army outpost. As a name, it means “fair-haired.”

Estes As someone who fell hard for Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, Colorado, when I visited the area last year, I love this name! Pronounced “es-tis,” it’s just as wearable as names like Frances or Hayes.

Zion This Hebrew name meaning “highest point” hails from Utah’s red-rock-laden national park of the same name. For many people, it represents a sort of utopia… and what a sweet way to think of the world once your little one’s in it.

Kenai Although still not super common at 1,421 on the US baby names popularity chart, it’s definitely climbing. In 2025 alone, it was up 59 spots among boys. Meaning “flat lands,” it comes from the Dena'ina language, spoken on both sides of the Alaska Range, and is tied to Kenai Fjords National Park.

Dakota While Dakota isn’t technically the name of any national park, the states of North and South Dakota are home to several — Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Badlands National Park, Wind Cave National Park — along with numerous national historic sites and memorials. The name itself comes from a Native American Sioux tribe word meaning “friend” or “ally.”

Vale This gentle-sounding French name means “valley,” which gives it national park vibes for obvious reasons. But if you need a more direct nod, you’ve got it: Loch Vale is a glacially carved watershed in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Aspen When you think of Aspen, you may think of the upscale ski resort town in Colorado, or you may think of the golden-leafed trees that are so vital to national park mountain ecosystems. Both are beautiful, but the latter is a favorite connotation among nature-loving moms and dads.

Parker Parker is a shoo-in because it literally has “park” in the name, but you’d be surprised how many specific ties to the word there are throughout the national park system, too. In Sequoia National Park, a notable example is the Parker Group — a memorable cluster of the giant trees.