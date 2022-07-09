If one of your fondest hopes for your little one is to imbue them with a sense of wonder and adventure, you should consider giving them a travel-related name. Choosing a name that brings to mind far-flung locales is the perfect way to convey an adventurous spirit. Whether you love hitting the beach or searching out the best hidden gems a city has to offer, there’s a name out there that will capture your family’s love for travel while also making for a lovely moniker. Bonus: Travel names run the gamut from common monikers to unusual names that will stand out in a crowd.

Are you a jetsetter? Then drawing inspiration from the cities you’ve visited is one place to start when you’re searching for the right name for the newest member of your family. After all, place names are becoming increasingly popular, with even celebrities like Gwen Stefani (her son is named Zuma after Zuma Beach, California) and Ethan Hawke (one of his daughters is named Indiana) getting in on the act.

Even if you’re not a fan of place names, there are other ways to incorporate a love of travel into your baby’s name. From geographical terms that double as lyrical monikers to names that literally mean “traveler” or “wanderer,” there are lots of ways to add a touch of adventure to your baby’s life right from the start.

Keep reading to find a list of the perfect wanderlust baby names for your tiny globetrotter.

Travel Names for Little Adventurers

Atlas: A Greek name meaning to carry, an Atlas is also a book of maps. The name conjures up images of someone who is always seeking knowledge and leading others to explore the world. Bay: This gender-neutral name is a lovely way to incorporate a love for water into your baby’s name. It’s extra perfect if you have a fondness for a particular bay, like Hudson Bay or the Bay of Bengal. Blaze: Even though it means “fire,” Blaze works as a travel name if you want a child who will blaze a trail across the world. Christopher: Meaning “bearer of Christ,” St. Christopher is the patron saint of travelers. Cruz: Victoria and David Beckham gave their son this Spanish name meaning “cross,” but it’s also a fun alternate spelling of cruise that invokes thoughts of lazy days wiled away on a boat or cruising down the highway on a road trip. Delta: A delta is where a river meets the ocean, making this a lovely name to inspire your child to expand their horizons as they grow older. Easton: Directional names are gaining ground and Easton, which means “east-facing place,” has a pleasing, lyrical sound. Erasmus: This old-fashioned name has a strong connection with the ocean thanks to Saint Erasmus, the patron saint of sailors. Faramund: A Germanic name, Faramund means “protector of journeys,” making it a unique alternative to Christopher. Holiday: In the United Kingdom, vacations are called holidays, which makes this festive name work for anyone with the travel bug as well. Isla: Meaning “island” in Spanish, Isla is also the name of a river in Scotland. Isle: This rare nature name means “small island.” Jett: Want your kid to be the coolest? Then Jett, with its speedy connotations and images of flying away to unknown destinations, is the way to go. Journey: Meaning “voyage,” Journey is a beautiful word name that works especially well for little girls. Lane: Sometimes travelers have to start small — hence Lane, meaning “path” or “small roadway.” Liberty: What is travel if not freedom? It may sound patriotic, but Liberty shouldn’t be overlooked by parents seeking a unique travel name for their child. Marina: Another one for water babies, Marina means “from the sea.” Meridian: This stunning and unusual geographical name evokes thoughts of traveling around the world. Miles: Meaning “soldier” or “merciful,” Miles is perfect for travelers who imagine their little one seeing the world with them. North: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made this directional name a popular one for girls when they named their eldest daughter North West. Odyssey: This bold name means epic adventure, and it will certainly make your baby stand out. Ocean: The ocean spans the whole world, making Ocean the ultimate baby travel name. Pilot: Inspire your child to be the captain of their own destiny with the name Pilot. Quest: Q names are hard to find, but Quest, meaning “mission,” is loaded with meaning and sure to inspire your child to make the most out of every journey. Rhodes: Meaning “where roses grow,” Rhodes has the added benefit of sounding like roads. River: Give your child the name River if you hope they’ll be easy-going and always searching out new adventures. Ryder: Perfect for the little one who is always in motion, Ryder means “messenger.” Sailor: Like Pilot, Sailor brings to mind a child who is taking charge of their own journey. Sally: In addition to meaning “princess,” to sally is a travel term meaning “to venture off the beaten path.” Sky: A beautiful, easygoing name that conjures up images of the wide-open expanse of the world. Sojourner: A sojourner is a person who never stays in any one place for long. Terra: Meaning “earth,” Terra is a sweet sounding nature name that ties your little one to the beauty of the world. Tripp: Adding an extra “p” to trip turns the activity into an adorable boy’s name. West: Another directional name, West also brings to mind the Gold Rush era slogan: “Go west, young man.” Wilder: Nothing says choose adventure quite like naming your baby Wilder.

Popular Place Names For Babies

Adelaide: the capital city of South Australia. Asia: the largest and most populous continent. Aspen: a popular travel destination in Colorado. Aurora: a city in Arapahoe County, Colorado. Austin: a top tourist destination in Central Texas. Bristol: the most populous city in South West England, as well as a trendy travel destination in Tennessee. Brooklyn: a storied borough of New York City. Carolina: part of the name of two Southern states, South Carolina and North Carolina. Denver: the capital of Colorado. Devon: a popular holiday destination in southwest England known for its spectacular coastline as well as Devonshire cream tea. Diego: as in San Diego, as in the sunny seaport in southwest California. Egypt: a republic in northeastern Africa famous for its ancient civilization and iconic monuments, such as the Great Pyramids and the Great Sphinx. Everest: the highest mountain in the world, located in Asia on the boundary between Nepal and Tibet in the Himalayas. Florence: a world-renowned city in central Italy, a city on the Tennessee River in Alabama, a city in eastern South Carolina, and a town in northern Kentucky. Georgia: a state in the southeastern U.S., as well as a republic in Transcaucasia. Harlem: the name of both a tidal river and borough of New York City in the northeastern part of Manhattan. Hudson: a river in eastern New York, a town in central Massachusetts, and a town in southern New Hampshire. India: a subcontinent in South Asia. Ireland: a large western island of the British isles. Israel: a republic in southwest Asia, on the Mediterranean. Jordan: a country in southwest Asia that is home to more than 100,000 archaeological, religious, and tourist sites. Kauai: an island in northwest Hawaii. Kenya: a republic in eastern Africa. Kingston: a seaport in and the capital of Jamaica, a port in southeast Ontario (Canada), a city on the Hudson River in New York, and a borough in eastern Pennsylvania. London: a metropolis in southeastern England and the capital of the U.K. Nara: a city in southern Honshu in central Japan that serves as a chief Buddhist center. Nola: a nickname used for New Orleans, Louisiana. Odessa: a city in western Texas. Orlando: a popular destination in central Florida that is famously home to Disney World and Universal Studios Florida. Oz: slang for Australia. Paris: the capital of France, a city in northeastern Texas, and a town in northwestern Tennessee. Rio: as in Rio de Janeiro, an iconic seaport in southeastern Brazil. Rome: the capital of Italy, a city in central New York, a city in northwestern Georgia, and the ancient Italian Kingdom. Sahara: a desert in northern Africa extending from the Atlantic to the Nile valley. Sydney: the capital of New South Wales in southeastern Australia and a seaport on northeastern Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia (Canada). Topanga: the name of a quirky town in the Santa Monica Mountains of California. Verona: a city on the Adige River in northern Italy and a town in northeast New Jersey. Victoria: a state in southeastern Australia, as well as a seaport in and the capital of British Columbia. Virginia: a state in the eastern U.S. and a town in northeastern Minnesota. Zion: a hill in Jerusalem on which the Temple was built, and a city in northeastern Illinois.

