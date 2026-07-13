37 Baby Names That Mean “Miracle” For Your New Little Blessing

Every baby is a miracle, honestly — the fact that our bodies can create an entire person from a cluster of cells, down to every last perfect eyelash, is truly magical. For some parents, their babies may feel extra miraculous, whether they’re welcoming a rainbow baby after great loss or finally, finally pregnant after a long journey through infertility. So if you’re looking for baby names that mean miracle to bestow on your little blessing, well, you’re right to do so. Each and every new baby is a miracle in their own right. These names nod to the wonder and blessings they’ll bring into your life

Here are some of our favorite baby names that mean miracle for boys and girls alike.

Bennett

Bennett is somehow both classic and cool, recognizable but rare. It means “blessed” or “little blessed one,” so while it doesn’t translate directly to “miracle,” let’s call it miracle-adjacent.

Guinevere

This name can mean “fair and soft,” or more fittingly here, “blessed.” It also has a literary appeal thanks to the famous Lady Guinevere, queen of Camelot, from the legend of King Arthur.

Matteo

This Italian name derived from the same origins as Matthew means “gift of god.” If you’re having a little girl, the feminine version is the beautiful and unique Mattea.

Moses

Moses is obviously a name of Biblical significance and means “drawn out of the water.” It feels like a nod to how miraculous it is that in the so-called waters of the womb, an entire person takes shape.

Nessa

This name can be tied back to many different origins, but the Hebrew interpretation means “wondrous” or “miracle.” While it’s typically more of a nickname for Agnes or Vanessa, it feels strong enough to stand on its own.

More Baby Names That Mean “Miracle”

Amari: “promised by God”

“promised by God” Amaris: “promised by God”

“promised by God” Arabella: “answered prayer”

“answered prayer” Ayah: “sign of God’s existence”

“sign of God’s existence” Barack: “blessing”

“blessing” Benedict: “the blessed one”

“the blessed one” Celeste: “heavenly”

“heavenly” Celia: “heavenly” or “of the heavens”

“heavenly” or “of the heavens” Desiree: “desired” or “much longed for”

“desired” or “much longed for” Dorothea: “gift of God”

“gift of God” Eliana: “my God has answered”

“my God has answered” Ender: “extremely rare”

“extremely rare” Eudora: “good gift”

“good gift” Gia: “God is gracious”

“God is gracious” Jesse: “gift”

“gift” Joanna: “God is gracious”

“God is gracious” Johnathan: “gift from God”

“gift from God” Kimaya: “divine miracle”

“divine miracle” Marvel: someone or something that causes wonder or astonishment

someone or something that causes wonder or astonishment Matthew: “gift of God”

“gift of God” Mila: “miracle”

“miracle” Milagro: “miracle”

“miracle” Mireya: “miracle”

“miracle” Nathaniel: “gift of God”

“gift of God” Samuel: “God has heard”

“God has heard” Saul: “prayed for,” “asked for”

“prayed for,” “asked for” Shani: “marvelous”

“marvelous” Shiloh: “his gift”

“his gift” Thaddeus: “blessing from God”

“blessing from God” Theodore/Theodora: “divine gift”

“divine gift” Zahari: “God has remembered”

Does one of these names feel right for your new little miracle?