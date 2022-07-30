Swollen feet are a not-so-fun side effect of pregnancy, and unless you plan on kicking your feet up and never leaving your couch (actually sounds pretty incredible, doesn’t it?), you’re going to need some comfortable shoes. Scary Mommy reached out to foot expert Dr. Andrew Wilson, DPM to learn what to look for when shopping for the best shoes for swollen, pregnant feet.

The second trimester is usually when feet start to swell due to your body carrying around more weight, changing hormones, and an increase in blood volume. There’s really no way to completely prevent swollen feet and ankles in pregnancy, but the right pair of shoes can alleviate the pain and make a world of difference on your day-to-day comfort.

The Expert

Dr. Andrew Wilson, DPM is a podiatrist at Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville in Baltimore, Maryland, who treats a wide range of foot and ankle issues. He received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine and completed a three-year surgical residency at the Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System and Sinai Hospital: Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Shoes For Swollen, Pregnant Feet

First things first: Dr. Wilson tells Scary Mommy that you should limit the amount of time you spend on your feet, elevate your feet as often as possible, and go on walks. When you can’t rest as much as you’d like — especially if you already have a little one — it’s important to support your soon-to-be-mama feet with a comfortable pair of shoes (or two or three).

As for what type of shoe you should buy, Wilson says “look for shoes that will give you a little extra room. You might need to consider getting a half to a whole size larger. Don’t choose shoes that are constructed with rigid materials or have straps that are not adjustable to prevent cutting off circulation if your feet swell.”

Wilson suggests slip-on tennis shoes to prevent having to bend over to tie them as your belly grows; Crocs, because they’re comfortable and easy to slip on; boots like Uggs to keep your feet warm and cozy with room for swelling; and a pair of sandals with adjustable straps like Birkenstocks. He recommends staying away from heels and other uncomfortable dress shoes, but if the occasion requires it, choose a pair that “keeps the foot in a good biomechanics position.”

With this in mind, we rounded up the best shoes for pregnancy and beyond, whether your second and third trimesters fall during warmer or colder months. Just keep scrolling, and you’ll soon be strolling comfortably no matter the season. And you’ll be glad to know these picks are road-tested for comfort and support by fellow mamas-to-be who have reviewed these pairs by the thousands.

The Best Sneakers For Pregnancy

Editor’s Choice: Lightweight Sneakers For Errands & Walks

The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe will be your go-to walking, running, and even casual everyday shoe throughout your pregnancy and after. The stretchy, breathable mesh material ensures that your feet will have plenty of room to grow, and a memory foam liner provides the comfort your feet need. They can easily be slipped on to prevent trying to bend over your big ol’ belly. See that heel tab on the back? It helps you slip your feet right in. It’s no surprise these are both an editor favorite and a fan favorite with over 58,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Editor Praise: “These shoes really live up to their Cloudfoam name. Walking helped me feel so much better during my pregnancies, and I loved this slip-on pair for being lightweight and roomy. My swollen feet were always comfy and supported on walks, and the shoes matched all the maternity leggings I lived in. I still wear them after my pregnancies, too.” — Ileana Morales Valentine, Scary Mommy Associate Editor

Available Sizes: 4.5—12 | Available Colors: 28

Some Stylish Everyday Sneakers For Your Athleisure Look

You’ll be walking around in style (and very comfortably) in these New Balance FuelCore Sneakers. The slip-on mesh shoes have lightweight cushioning for comfortable all day wear — or at least until you’re ready to trade them in for slippers. Plus, these popular sneakers with over 52,000 rating son Amazon have wide sizing available for added room.

Helpful Review: “At 8 months pregnant, my feet were finally swelling enough to need roomy, easy to slip on shoes. After loosening the laces, the shoe stretched comfortably to accommodate my poor swollen feet without discomfort. They're lightweight and stretchy, they hug the foot without rubbing and have decent support. I recommend going a half size larger — my feet have not gotten longer, but I found the half size up fit like my normal size.”

Available Sizes: 5 — 12 (regular and wide) | Available Colors: 12

The Comfy Dadcore Sneakers That Moms Love

Styles from the ‘90s are back, and so are these Skechers D’Lites that help you hop on the Dad shoe trend. Made of leather with a flexible sole, these shoes have a 1-inch platform for some added height while not compromising comfort. The cushioned memory foam sole is designed for all-day comfort, and the tongue and collar of the shoes are padded, too.

Helpful Review: “Got the double wide in size 5 and they fit like a dream! My feet are small and I have lots of foot problems (bunions and high arch) but these don't aggravate any of them, whereas more expensive shoes actually have. Perfect for my active lifestyle being pregnant with three kids under 4 at home!”

Available Sizes: 5—12 (regular and wide) | Available Colors: 9

The Best Maternity Sandals

The Most Comfortable & Lightweight Birks

Made of EVA, a rubber-like material that’s super lightweight, these Birkenstocks are incredibly supportive and more lightweight and affordable than traditional versions with a cork footbed. The straps are adjustable, so you can loosen or tighten them depending on the needs of your feet that day. They’re also waterproof and washable, so while there are 36 color options to choose from, if you decide to go with white, you don’t have to worry about them getting dirty.

Helpful Review: “Great lightweight sandal that I don't have to worry about ruining by getting them wet. Perfect sandal for my pregnant feet this summer!”

Available Sizes: 5—13.5 (regular and narrow) | Available Colors: 37

A Stylish Croc For When You Need A Flip-Flop With Some Support

Everyone needs a go-to black flip flop for those warmer days, and whether you’re a fan of Crocs or not, you’ll love these Crocs Flip Flop Sandals. They’re made with Crocs’ proprietary Croslite foam, so they’re lightweight and offer the comfort you need for your swollen tootsies. The soles of the sandals have grips so you won’t slip when walking poolside. The company recommends ordering a size up, especially if your feet are currently larger than usual.

Helpful Review: “Fit as expected. Only pair of shoes I'm wearing regularly this summer since I'm pregnant and none of my shoes are comfortable anymore.”

Available Sizes: 4 —11 | Available Colors: 11

A Pair Of Cute, Strappy Sandals For A Dressier Occasion

We love these Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals because their elastic straps provide plenty of comfort and stretch, but they look more polished than some other sandals. The nonslip sole allows you to take steady steps, wherever this cute pair takes you.

Helpful Review: “Got these for a vacation. I am 7 months pregnant, so support and a comfortable fit is a must, and for the price, these were fantastic!”

Available Sizes: 5 —11 | Available Colors: 12

The Seen-On-Instagram Slides With Incredibly Cushy Support

You’ve probably seen these fun sandals in an Instagram ad (if you haven’t, you will now). Not only are these Bronax Cloud Slides all the rage right now due to their extreme comfort for walking around town, they also make great house shoes. The EVA material is supportive and can help alleviate foot pain; plus, the extra-thick footbed gives it a plush, well, cloud-like feel.

Helpful Review: “These shoes literally saved my pregnant and swollen feet. They take all the weight and pressure off your feet, legs, and back and actually allow me to stand to make dinner/ walk around the house. Highly recommend even if not pregnant. Can't recommend these enough.”

Available Sizes: 4 —14.5 | Available Colors: 22

The Best Pregnancy Shoes For Work

These Supportive Slip-Ons With A Sleek Faux Leather Finish

Dr. Scholl’s is a company known for its supportive and comfortable inserts, insoles, and orthotics, so it’s not surprising that the brand also makes extremely comfortable shoes. These Dr. Scholl’s Luna Sneakers are made of faux leather and microfiber made from recycled plastics. So, not only will you be providing relief to your feet, you’ll be providing a tiny bit of relief to our planet.

Helpful Review: “I bought a similar Dr. Scholl’s shoe when I first found out I was pregnant and they soon became the only shoe I could fit in and easily put on. Once I hit the third trimester, they no longer fit because of my expanding feet, so I bought this similar style and have loved them so far. [...]”

Available Sizes: 5—11 | Available Colors: 8

A Pair Of Chic, Comfy Ballet Flats That Resemble Rothy’s

Cute? Check. Comfy? Check. The Shapua Ballet Flats are soft and flexible thanks to a mesh upper and insole with a PVC outsole, and many reviewers say they feel more like a slipper than a work shoe. And they’re super easy to slip out of at the end of the day. Choose from cute prints or reliable go-with-everything solids, either way you’ll enjoy this affordable Rothy’s alternative at a fraction of the price.

Helpful Review: “I am not a flats person at all! That being said, I needed to find some comfortable work shoes for the office since I’m a million months pregnant and the usual work heels weren’t cutting it. My feet usually don’t do well in most narrow flats because I have bone spurs. These are stretchy and so comfortable! They form to my feet perfectly. [...]”

Available Sizes: 5 —11 | Available Colors: 22

Not Your Grandma’s Loafer

When you think of a loafer, you might not think of chic, but the VenusCelia’s Flat Loafer will prove you wrong. Made of 100% leather, the loafers are lightweight shoes you can slip on with a rubber, massage-type sole that’ll keep your feet comfortable and steady for long periods of time.

Helpful Review: “These are very comfortable as I am 8 months pregnant. They are easy to get on and off without assistance. I normally wear a 7, but because of swelling ordered a half size larger. So cute and comfy!”

Available Sizes: 5—12 | Available Colors: 44

These Dreamy Flats With Memory Foam

It isn’t easy finding shoes that are comfortable and dressy enough to wear to work in a more traditional office, but you’ll get both of those things with these Skechers Cleo Honeycomb Flats. The shoes are made of soft, stretchable woven knit fabric with a honeycomb design. The insole is made from air-cooled memory foam for maximum cushioned comfort and breathability.

Helpful Review: “Love these shoes! I was looking for a flat that looks professional and is comfortable, and these are perfect. I'm a wedding planner and spend roughly 10-12 nonstop hours running around at events. I have been wearing them at work for the last three months and my feet have been comfortable and blister-free. Plus, they look cute with slacks, a dress, or skinny jeans on my days off! [...]”.

Available Sizes: 5 —11 (regular and wide) | Available Colors: 5

The Best Winter Shoes & Maternity Boots

Some Mini Uggs With Big Comfort

When you enter your third trimester, it can be challenging to bend down to put your shoes on. These Mini II Winter Uggs are short enough to be slipped on without bending over, and they have all the warmth and coziness you expect from Uggs. You’ll be glad you invested in these if you’ll be pregnant during winter months, and they’ll be a comfy pair you reach for after baby arrives, too.

Helpful Review: “I bought these boots for my sore achy pregnant feet for the cold months, and they are perfect! It’s like walking on pillows all day and they keep my feet warm. Great quality and they look really nice on.”

Available Sizes: 5—12 | Available Colors: 16

A Sneaker-Boot Hybrid We’re Here For

Is it a sneaker? Is it a boot? It’s both. Made of 100% suede, Tom’s Paxton Sneaker is lined with faux fur and has a removable OrthoLite insole for lightweight cushioning that’s made from recycled materials. The suede is water-resistant, and the shoes have a pull tab for easy on and off.

Helpful Review: “Ordered these as something stylish and easy to slip on. I am extremely pregnant and often have to rely on my husband to help me get my shoes on and off and laces tied if I’m wearing sneakers. I sized up a bit from an 8.5 to a 9. I realized at the end of my first day wearing them, that I didn’t have the foot pain I usually do. [...]”

Available Sizes: 5—12 | Available Colors: 13

The Easy Ankle Boots You Need For Snowy Days

Slip your feet right into the warm, fuzzy lining of these Harence Fur-Lined Winter Ankle Boots for a supportive, warm shoe sturdy enough for cold days. They’re waterproof and ready to wear in the snow or rain, and they’re comfortable enough to rock all day.

Helpful Review: “These are so nice. Excellent quality!! Definitely warm even without socks and absolutely waterproof!! Just got them today to use as slippers for the winter season. [...]”

Available Sizes: 4.5 —14 | Available Colors: 12

The Ultimate Rain Boots

The shorter the boots, the easier they are to slip on when you’re pregnant. These Hunter Rain Boots are made of waterproof rubber with a cushioned sponge insole for comfort. The top of the boots have nylon pull tabs to make them even easier to put on. You can’t go wrong with Hunter boots — they’re classic, sturdy, and wide enough to support swollen, pregnant feet.

Helpful Review: “I wear a size 8 and my feet are a bit wide. I was pleasantly surprised as I was able to wear thick socks with them with no discomfort. They come with a removable insole so if the arch support isn't enough there is room to insert your own. The small wedge really makes these really cute and comfortable enough to wear all day. [...]”

Available Sizes: 5—11 | Available Colors: 8

About The Expert

