The chic star is expecting Baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child, which means even more memorable maternity looks from one of Hollywood’s coolest style icons — and one of our favorite celebrity moms. Check out 13 times Lively slayed her pregnancy wardrobe.
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
Just a few months shy of giving birth to her oldest daughter James, Lively attended the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images