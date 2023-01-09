Woah, Baby

Blake Lively’s Maternity Style Is #BumpGoals

The chic star is expecting Baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on November ...
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child, which means even more memorable maternity looks from one of Hollywood’s coolest style icons — and one of our favorite celebrity moms. Check out 13 times Lively slayed her pregnancy wardrobe.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a few months shy of giving birth to her oldest daughter James, Lively attended the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

