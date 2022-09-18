Congrats are in order for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are expecting their fourth child together!

Lively coyly teased the news at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in New York City as she walked the red carpet in a glitzy sequined dress. During a panel, Lively said, “ I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

For a couple days, neither Reynolds nor Lively’s reps have confirmed the news — but what else could fans expect from a couple that loves to joke and tease each other online? Luckily, for those who weren’t sure whether or not this was some sort of joke or promotional tool got confirmation from Lively herself via Instagram on Saturday, where she also called out paparazzi hanging out trying to get a photo of a pregnant Lively.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”

Lively went on to continue those who have given her family space and offered their congratulations in a less predatory manner: “Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb”

Lively and Reynolds share three daughters — James (7), Inez (5), and Betty (2), and the couple has gushed about how wonderful their three girls have made their lives.

Back in May, the Shallows star opened up to Forbes about how becoming a mother has put her “at ease” with herself.

"Once I had children, that just became even more profound because my time was even more precious," she said. "But also I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin. I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident—not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

During the pandemic, Reynolds revealed that the girls lived for hot pink dresses, adding that he wants to let the girls embrace their own interests without reinforcing gender stereotypes.

“I try not to push gender-normative ideas on my kids as they’re born, but each one when they came out that shoot, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day. So, that’s what I do. This morning I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them. Not bad at all.”

Aside from being two very cool parents, Reynolds and Lively seem to be a very cool (and very goofy) couple. The two rib each other on social media constantly, but Reynolds clearly has nothing but respect and love for his wife. During an episode of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Reynolds explained how Lively “runs the show” when it comes to their kids.

But, in true prankster form, Reynolds joked that after becoming a father he would use his wife as a “human shield” to defend their kids. “I used to say to her, ‘I would take a bullet for you,'” Reynolds told Letterman. “I could never love anything as much as I love you.”

“The second I looked in that baby’s eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby,” Reynolds admitted.

Congrats again to the growing family! And here’s hoping that whole “human shield” scenario doesn’t actually happen.