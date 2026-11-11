Of course when parents are thinking about what to name their new baby, they look toward the things they value most. Whether it’s a lifelong love of literature, a sentimental meaning, or simply a certain vibe that fits your lifestyle, choosing a name you really adore often starts with thinking about what already brings you happiness. And for some parents, that means Christmas. It’s a holiday all about togetherness, giving, joy, tradition — all wonderful values on their own. For many, Christmastime is also a source of some of their best memories of a magical childhood. It’s easy to see why parents might choose a Christmas-adjacent baby name, and Noel is not the one and only option. Here are some of our favorites:

Clara

This beautiful, classic girl’s name means “bright” or “clear.” And yes, Christmas is all about being merry and bright, but the real Christmas connection here is that Clara is the main character of the iconic Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker.

Douglas

Douglas is a Scottish name meaning “dark stream.” But if you’re a Christmas lover, you’ll know that Douglas firs are an American evergreen tree species. This name is perfect if you love traditional boy names and would prefer one with a built-in nod to your favorite holiday.

North

Like the North Pole, of course! Kim Kardashian made the name popular when she gave it to her eldest child back in 2013, but now it feels like enough of a name that it wouldn’t be automatically associated with the young celeb.

Shepherd

If the Christmas story holds meaning for you, but naming your baby Mary or Joseph is a little too on the nose, consider Shepherd. It’s an occupation name (very trendy in recent years), and kind of doubles as a last name baby name too. But really, the shepherds in the fields were the first to hear the news of baby Jesus’s birth.

More Christmas Baby Names That Aren’t Noel

Angel: inspired by cherubs with fluffy wings

inspired by cherubs with fluffy wings Belle: for the baby with a laugh that tinkles like silver bells

for the baby with a laugh that tinkles like silver bells Carol: “joyous song”

“joyous song” Clove: a seasonal spice

a seasonal spice Dove: the white bird symbolizing peace

the white bird symbolizing peace Evangeline: “messenger of good news”

“messenger of good news” Eudora: “good gift”

“good gift” Eve: for those who think Christmas Eve is the most magical part of the holiday

for those who think Christmas Eve is the most magical part of the holiday Fraser: a type of evergreen tree

a type of evergreen tree Gabriel: like the archangel

like the archangel Ginger: inspired by the classic holiday treat

inspired by the classic holiday treat Holly: like the iconic evergreen shrub dotted with bright red berries

like the iconic evergreen shrub dotted with bright red berries Jack: a la Jack Frost

a la Jack Frost Joseph: Jesus’ father

Jesus’ father Joy: a classic virtue name referring to delight and cheer

a classic virtue name referring to delight and cheer Juniper: a type of evergreen tree or shrub used for holiday decorations

a type of evergreen tree or shrub used for holiday decorations Klaus: “victory of the people,” but really, the similarity to Claus is the draw here

“victory of the people,” but really, the similarity to Claus is the draw here Kris: like Kringle

like Kringle Lumi: “snow”

“snow” Mary: Jesus’ mother

Jesus’ mother Merry: “joyful,” “cheerful,” or “light-hearted”

“joyful,” “cheerful,” or “light-hearted” Natalia: “day of birth” or “Christmas day”

“day of birth” or “Christmas day” Neve: “bright”

“bright” Nicholas: as in good ol’ Saint Nick

Do any of these names feel like the perfect pick for your little cherub?