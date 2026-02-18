There are a lot of great things you can take from Disney when it comes to raising kids. Lullabies (“Baby Mine” from Dumbo will really get you in the feels), all your favorite movies, characters galore to fill their room — but baby names are a little harder to grab. It’s not that Disney isn’t full of inspiration; it’s just that a lot of the best Disney characters come with monikers that don’t exactly fit the status quo. I mean, Perdita is a great character in 101 Dalmatians and Ursula from The Little Mermaid is a fan favorite, but as baby names? They’re extremely unique.

But none of that has stopped people from taking Disney character names to new heights of popularity. From super simple names with just the tiniest Disney connection to unique options that will absolutely make someone ask you, “Oh, like the princess?” these baby names are on the rise. While we can’t definitively say it’s because of Disney, I’ve got my suspicions.

Aurora One of the original Disney princesses, Aurora is the official name of Sleeping Beauty. Meaning “dawn,” it sounds so whimsical and regal — it’s honestly hard to imagine anyone using the name without a Disney connection. It’s definitely rising in popularity, too: In 2020, Aurora was #35 on the top 1000 baby names for girls in the U.S. In 2024, it hit #16.

Violet A classic flower name, Violet has that “old lady” vibe that’s so popular with baby names right now. But when it comes to the Disney universe, it’s definitely conjuring up the only daughter in The Incredibles family. In 2020, it ranked #37 on the top 1000 list, but rose to #15 in 2024.

Andy Choosing the shortened version of Andrew as a full legal name is such a fun choice — and it gives major Toy Story. This nickname-name, which means “manly” or “brave,” lingered in the 400s for a while on the U.S. top 1000 baby names for boys chart before jumping another 12 spots in the ranks in 2024.

Elsa Like Aurora, I imagine it’s hard to choose the name Elsa for your baby without everyone scream-singing “Let it Go” at you. The name had started to fall out of the top 1000 baby girl names, but in 2024, it jumped back up nearly 30 spots. It’s fun to point out that Elsa — which means “pledged to God” — was already in the top 1000 baby girl names for years before Frozen premiered in 2013, but in 2014, the name spiked from #528 to #286.

Daisy I love a good flower name, but I love Daisy moreso for its connection to Minnie Mouse’s bestie. Daisy Duck is a whole entire vibe, and her name just sounds sassy and joyful. In 2020, Daisy ranked #143 among the top 1000 baby girl names in the U.S., but now she sits at #76.

Bonnie Another sweet Toy Story nod, Bonnie is such a cute, timeless baby name with a sweet meaning: “pretty.” It’s been steadily climbing on the top 1000 list since 2014, and is now firmly in the top half with a #441 ranking in 2024.

Peter Gosh, I just adore the name Peter. It sounds picture-book-perfect, and there are more than a few Peters in the Disney universe to bring extra whimsy. Whether it’s a nod to Peter Pan or Peter Quill from Guardians of the Galaxy, this name’s in good company — and it officially made its way back into the 100s on the top 1000 baby names list in 2024, jumping 18 spots in popularity. So, this name, which means “rock,” is a solid choice.

Joy The Inside Out franchise has been so deeply meaningful to our family, and I love that our girl Joy is getting all the recognition she deserves. The name has wavered a bit over the years, but has jumped 21 spots since 2022.

Winnie Oh, silly old bear! Winnie has become a popular choice as another “old lady” name, but I love that it has a connection to Winnie-the-Pooh (and, honestly, Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus). The name, which means “gentle friend,” jumped a whopping 59 spots from 2023 to 2024 for girls.

Raya After Raya and the Last Dragon premiered in 2021, the name Raya jumped from #934 on the top 1000 baby girl names to #495, and she’s been climbing ever since. In 2024, she was sitting at #363. The name means “queen” or “friend.”

Hallie The 1998 remake of The Parent Trap is iconic, and apparently so is the name Hallie. The California twins’ name hit the 100s in 2023 for the first time since before 2000, and already jumped nearly 50 spots in 2024. It has a pretty bucolic meaning, too: “dweller at the meadow.”

Annie And not to be outdone, Annie is also gaining popularity. Of course this name is a classic moniker, but if you’re thinking of Disney, it’s hard not to see a connection with The Parent Trap. The name, which means “grace,” recently started ranking in the 100s for the first time since before 2000.

Flora Another Sleeping Beauty take, Flora is such a delicate, lovely name that has been growing for a few years. In 2019, it hit the charts at #943; by 2024, it ranked #648. Not surprisingly, this name means “flower” or “flowering.”