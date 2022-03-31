Drew Scott And Linda Phan Had The Most Adorable Baby Shower

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are making the biggest kind of home improvement. The HGTV power couple are expecting a baby in May after a two-year fertility journey — and they just threw the cutest baby shower to celebrate.

Drew shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, showing a layer cake color-coordinated with Phan’s dress, some simple flowers and decorations, and a small but star-studded collection of guests that included fellow Property Brother Jonathan Scott and actor Zooey Deschanel.

“Thanks for showering us with love, near and far,” Scott captioned.

Phan also took to social media to gush about the event, although her post was much more cake-centered (and who can blame her — look at that lovely piece of art!).

“[T]errible at uploading pics. expert at eating cake! 😋thank you fam for le baby shower brunch ❤️,” she wrote, capturing the cute centerpiece inside and out.

The couple, who met in 2010 and wed in 2018, have been trying to conceive for the past two years, and recently opened up about fertility, IUI and IVF in Reveal, a publication of the Scott Brothers.

"When it comes to IVF, I wish someone told me that there's such a supportive community," says Phan in the interview. "That was a thing I leaned into the most and I appreciate the most."

"I had no idea how many people had really rough experiences getting to finally having a baby,” Scott agreed. “Whether it was having to go to IVF or IUI or whatever else it might be, it was actually the more we realize a lot of people go through some pretty tough journeys as well, it actually helped to build a community of support. We wanted to be a part of that."

The couple decided to be open about their journey in order to support others who are also on the journey — even if it was tough to speak up at times.

"For a while I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share, or if I wanted to share at all," Phan shared in a video blog. "Even with close family and friends, we didn't tell them right away just because I needed to process the feeling myself before diluting it with other people's excitement."

"I think that this creates a bit more of a community of people who have either been through the process or are about to go through the process or have been having certain difficulties to realize, you're not alone," Scott agreed. "There are a lot of us that have had complications and I think that something like this is something that we should talk about, because then it doesn't make it as scary a thing. It makes it something that is more relatable."