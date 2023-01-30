A Mom's Very Real Experience With Hyperemesis Gravidarum Is Going Viral On TikTok

Morning sickness is a common pregnancy symptoms that some can experience in their first weeks of pregnancy. Around 8 out of every 10 pregnant women feel sick, are sick, or both during pregnancy. For most, it goes away by 14 weeks of pregnancy or so.

However, there is a group who experience this morning sickness every single moment of their pregnancy, and it’s more severe than just some nausea cured by a glass of OJ or a few crackers.

Hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) is a severe type of nausea and vomiting that can occur during pregnancy. Symptoms include severe nausea, feeling faint or dizzy when standing as well as persistent vomiting, which can lead to dehydration. This condition can get so bad for pregnant people that it can require hospitalization and treatment with IV fluids and anti-nausea medications.

Emily Boazman shared her brutal journey with hyperemesis gravidarum on TikTok in a now-viral video that showcases how much her life was stalled by this unexpected pregnancy symptom.

In the video — which now has over 6.1 million views and over 270k likes — Boazman stitches together several instances of herself vomiting, sick in bed, hunched over a toilet and generally miserable while also showing her completely messy home.

“When you’re pregnant with your third child and you get hyperemesis gravidarum and can no longer function as a mom, house keeper ... etc,” she wrote over the video.

In another video with the same content, the mother of three and labor & delivery nurse wrote about how she simultaneously felt mom guilt over not being able to help her kids and husband while also just trying to make it through the day without dying or at least feeling like she was going to.

“The guilt I felt for not being able to take care of my two girls, while also not caring about anything but surviving, was trippy,” she captioned the video.

Comments from other moms and TikTok users came flooding in to show signs of support to Boazman’s experience while others expressed concern over her messy house and asked what her husband did to help. Boazman quickly cleared that up.

“Sorry you are sick but my husband would make sure the house was taken care of so wasn’t on my worry load! We both work ft but that doesn’t matter!” one TikTok user wrote.

Boazman responded, “He would every night, he’d pick up everything and then cook for us and during the day my girls would play and destroy the house 😂”

Another user noted how a pregnancy symptoms as severe as HG can take all the joy and magic about of being pregnant. “

Hyperemesis gravidarum absolutely destroyed me. I couldn’t function. It took such a beautiful thing and turned it into my nightmare 😔,” they wrote.

Another mom noted that because of her experience with HG, she no longer wanted any more kids. “Hyperemesis is why I will no longer have anymore kids I almost died with my last [it’s] such a real dangerous thing and people don’t understand that,” they wrote.

One user commented and asked Boazman why she is having more kids if she has hyperemesis gravis. Boazman — who obviously didn’t know she was going to have HG with her third pregnancy — sarcastically responded to the comment in a separate TikTok video.

“Wondering why your hyperemesis gravidarum didn’t call you before you got pregnant to let you know it was gonna jack you up.”

Though HG took a toll on the new mom of three, she is open to having more kids, noting in the video that she wants more kids and will probably take the risk.