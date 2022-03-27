John Legend And Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Are Excited For A Potential Sibling

Last month, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she was undergoing IVF treatment in the hopes of expanding her and John Legend’s family. It’s been a little over a year since Teigen and Legend suffered a pregnancy loss with their third child, Jack, and the couple has been very open about the immeasurable loss and their current journey to bring another child into the world.

“It’s not easy,” Legend told People of the process. "There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes," he said. "And I think Chrissy's done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence."

"Whether it's IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it's losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it's good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too, we don't think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing."

Both Miles and Luna were conceived with the assistance of IVF. Teigen first revealed that she was undergoing IVF treatments in February. She also asked fans to not ask her (or anyone) whether or not they are pregnant.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” she said in the caption.

“But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn.”