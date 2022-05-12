Reality TV star, actor, and fashion designer Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child. Osbourne, 37, says she is “over the moon” in an Instagram post, in which she’s holding up ultrasound pictures.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”

In a second picture, she’s lounging poolside with her eyes glued to what are likely the first pictures she has of her child.

A flood of blue-checked celebrities have been congratulating Osbourne on her announcement all afternoon, from Vanessa Bryant to Snooki.

Osbourne is presumably expecting her first baby with Sid Wilson of Slip Knot, a long-time friend she met through her father’s event, Ozzfest — though he’s not tagged in the picture. It’s not clear when exactly things turned romantic for the couple, but she posted about her partner on Valentine’s Day.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson. 💜”

Osbourne has been open both about her wish for a family with children and about her struggles with addiction.

"I feel very behind," Osbourne said during an episode of Red Table Talk last year. "As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet."

And really, she’s been talking about motherhood since she was 26 and fresh off a break with fiancé and model Luke Worrall.

She has had long bouts of sobriety as well as several relapses — though she announced late last year that she had five months of sobriety.

“Today marks my 37th birthday and I’m 5 months sober!!! I am filled with so much gratitude it’s almost overwhelming! 💜”

Through it all, she’s been exactly who she is.

“I’ve learned that all you can be in this world is you,” she said in a 2017 interview. “No matter how much you mess with yourself, with surgery or you know, clothes or cut your hair differently or how much you wish and pray and dream that you’re gonna wake up as someone else, it’s never gonna happen. You have one life and one opportunity, and all you can be is the best you. I spent so much time in my life feeding into this bullshit and worrying about perceptions of me that people had made. And that’s why this is my opportunity to finally be like, ‘You know what, you can all fuck off. This is exactly who I am.’”

Sounds like she’s very ready for motherhood.