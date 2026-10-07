41 Long Baby Names With Great Shortened Versions

When I was choosing a name for my son, I was careful to think about all the possible nicknames he could be called (as in shortened versions of his name, and what playground bullies might transmute an otherwise normal name into). If I preferred the long version of the name but didn’t like the nickname, I nixed it from the list, knowing I could never really control what he became known as. If you also love long names but know your little one will likely get nicknamed in school, consider these long baby names with great shortened versions. They’re still unique and a little offbeat, but much easier to shout across a crowded playground.

Augustus

Auggie or Gus — whichever nickname you choose for Augustus, it’ll make everyone want to squeeze your sweet baby. This name means “magnificent” or “venerable,” but thanks to Lonesome Dove’s Augustus McCrae, this name will always have cowboy vibes to me.

Evangeline

Evangeline is a Greek name meaning “good news,” and it just rolls off the tongue so beautifully. But if this name is a little much to holler across the house when telling your kid to clean their room for the 800th time, Evie or Eva will do.

Ezekiel

Sorry, but having Zeke as a nickname is the No. 1 reason I would consider naming my child Ezekiel. It’s just so cool and effortless! Ezekiel also means “strength of God” and is the name of an important prophet in the Bible, so parents who prioritize their faith will be even more drawn to this pick.

Wilhelmina

Wilhelmina is a gorgeous girls’ name meaning “resolute protector,” which is such a strong meaning tucked inside a very feminine-sounding name. As far as nicknames go, you could choose the beautiful Mina, the soft Willa, or the more unisex Willie.

More Long Baby Names With Great Nicknames

Abraham / Abe or Bram

Alessandro / Ale, Alex, or Sandro

Beauregard / Beau

Benedict / Ben or Bennie

Bernadette / Bernie

Calliope / Callie or Clio

Charlotte / Charlie or Lottie

Clementine / Clem

Constantine / Costas

Emmanuel / Manny

Felicity / Fliss

Finnegan / Finn

Genevieve / Gen or Ginnie

Hawthorne / Thorne, Hal, or Hank

Henrietta / Hattie or Etta

Isabella / Izzie, Bella, or Belle

Josephine / Josie

Leonidas / Leo

Lillianna / Lily

Lorenzo / Enzo

Magdalena / Maggie, Magda, or Lena

Marceline / Marcy

Maximillian / Max

Millicent / Millie

Montgomery / Monty

Nathaniel / Nat or Nate

Penelope / Penny

Rosamund / Rose

Salvatore / Sal

Santiago / Santi

Sebastian / Sebby or Bash

Seraphina / Sera or Fifi

Shaughnessy / Shaun or Nessy

Sylvester / Sly

Valentine / Val

Zachariah / Zach

Do any of these dynamic name duos do it for you?