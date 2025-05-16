36 Rhinestone Cowboy Baby Names With Edgy Western Vibes

Every year, the Social Security Administration releases a hulking list of the 1,000 most popular names given to new babies the previous year. And in 2024’s report, there were some clear trends pushing unique new names higher onto the charts than ever before. One of them is what we’re calling rhinestone cowboy names — edgy western baby names with a little attitude or some nostalgic personality to them. Maybe they harken back to a classic country music icon or a Wild West bandit. In some cases, they honestly just sound like a professional bull rider’s name. In any case, these baby names are reserved for the coolest new cowpokes.

Ace

This name oozes cool. It’s perfect for the parents who want their little guy to grow up to be slick, laid back, and the best at whatever he does.

Hattie

To me, Hattie sounds like she can ride anything with four feet, build her own fence, and just generally kick ass. If you’re in the market for a spunky girl name with a little country charm, I love Hattie.

Sonny

Am I considering having another child purely to use this name? Maybe. While it’s sometimes used as a nickname for Italian names like Salvatore or Santino, Sonny by itself gives major Western cool cowboy energy.

Waylon

If you want edgy Western names, look no further than a list of country music “outlaws” — including one of the greats, Waylon Jennings. The name has Norse origins and means “land by the road,” perfect for a future rancher who wants a whole lot of acres somewhere remote one day.

Winona

Winona Ryder springs to mind for most people when they hear this name, but it was also made famous by iconic country singer Wynonna Judd (though obviously her spelling is much less common). If you’re looking for a Southern, soulful baby girl name, this is a winner.

More Rhinestone Cowboy Baby Names

Bo — “to live”

Bonnie — “beautiful

Cade — “round, barrel; battle”

Cash — word name; “hollow”

Chance — “chancellor”

Colter — “colt herder”

Dallas — place name; “meadow dwelling”

Delilah — “delicate”

Dolly — “gift of God”

Hazel — “the hazelnut tree”

Jax — “God is gracious”

Jesse — “God exists”

Levi — “joined, attached”

Loretta — “bay laurel”

Nash — “by the ash tree”

Nellie — “light, shining torch”

Quincy — “estate of the fifth son”

Rhett — “advice”

Riggs — “one who lives on the ridge”

Scarlett — “scarlet, red”

Sterling — “of the highest quality”

Stetson — “cattle dealer”

Sutton — “from the southern homestead”

Tanner — “leather tanner”

Trace — “to discover or track down”

Tripp — word name

Weston — “western town”

Winnie — “holy peacemaking, gentle friend”

Wyatt — “brave in war”

Zeke — “God strengthens”

Whatever name you choose, you’re sure to have a lifetime of adventure with your new partner in crime.